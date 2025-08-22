'Only Lies', Tejashwi Yadav Launches Sharp Attack On PM Modi
In a post on his official X handle, Tejashwi Yadav shared a video and wrote,“Hey PM ji, why do you tell so many lies morning and evening? Before raining slogans in Gaya today, do listen to this song, these are the expressions of the people of Bihar for you,” Tejashwi wrote.
Continuing his tirade, Tejashwi alleged that PM Modi's speech would be nothing more than a“shop of lies and slogans”.
He added,“With his boneless tongue, the PM will create a Himalaya of lies, but the justice-loving people of Bihar will break it like Dashrath Manjhi broke the mountain.”
He demanded that the Prime Minister give an account of his 11 years in office and 20 years of the NDA rule, instead of making fresh promises.
Adding to the chorus, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav also slammed the visit.
Taking a dig, he remarked,“Gaya is known for Pind Daan. The Prime Minister is coming here; he should do Pind Daan of the double-engine government that denies Bihar special status, controls constitutional institutions, and deprives the backward people of their rights.”
The Prime Minister, who has been frequent with his visits to Bihar in the last eight months, will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 12,000 crore. The opposition has, however, branded the tour as an election stunt.
Meanwhile, the BJP and NDA leaders have described the Prime Minister's tour as part of a“Vikas Yatra”, highlighting key projects in infrastructure, electricity, transport, and housing schemes.
With the election season drawing closer, PM Modi's repeated visits and the opposition's counterattacks indicate that the battle for Bihar is already in full swing.
