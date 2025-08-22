How To Update HDFC KYC Online Through Netbanking And Mobile Banking?

Keeping your bank details up to date is more important than many of us realize. If your KYC (Know Your Customer) information with HDFC Bank is outdated, you might face issues with transactions, account access, or even fixed deposits. The good news is-you don't need to stand in long queues at the branch anymore. HDFC makes it simple to update KYC online, either through NetBanking or the Mobile Banking app. Here's how you can do it step by step.

Why is KYC Update Important?

KYC is all about verifying your identity and address. Banks are required by RBI regulations to keep this information updated. If your KYC is pending, certain services like high-value transactions or account upgrades may get restricted. So, updating your KYC not only keeps you compliant but also ensures a smooth banking experience.

Update HDFC KYC through NetBanking

If you prefer managing things on your laptop or desktop, NetBanking is the easiest route:



Login to HDFC NetBanking using your Customer ID and password.

Go to the 'Request' section.

Click on 'Update KYC Details'.

Enter the required details such as your updated address, phone number, or email.

Upload scanned copies of documents like PAN card, Aadhaar, Passport, or Driving License (as per the requirement). Review everything and submit.

Once submitted, you will receive a confirmation, and the bank will verify your details.

Update HDFC KYC through Mobile Banking App

If you're more comfortable with your smartphone, the HDFC Mobile Banking app offers a quick solution:



Open the HDFC Bank MobileBanking app and log in securely.

Navigate to the KYC Update option in the menu.

Fill in the necessary updated details.

Upload photos/scans of your KYC documents directly from your phone. Confirm and submit.

you will usually get a notification once the bank processes your request.

Pro-Tip: Keep These Handy

Before starting the update, make sure you have:



Aadhaar or Passport for address proof

PAN card for identity proof

Recent passport-size photo (if required) A stable internet connection to upload documents