Meghalaya: 50 Youth Leaders To Join Viksit Bharat Dialogue In Delhi

Meghalaya Youth to Participate in National Youth Festival

The Sports and Youth Affairs department of the Meghalaya government will organise a 'Meet and Greet' programme for youth delegates selected to participate in the National Youth Festival - Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue 2026. Meghalaya Governor CH Vijayashankar will interact with and felicitate the selected participants during the programme.

A total of 50 youth leaders from Meghalaya will represent the state at the national-level event scheduled to be held in New Delhi from January 9 to 12. The National Youth Festival will bring together around 3,000 young leaders from across the country, providing a platform to present innovative ideas and perspectives for building a Viksit Bharat.

The participants will showcase their talent, aspirations, and leadership potential before Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The initiative aims to empower youth voices and encourage active participation in nation-building, highlighting the growing role of Meghalaya's young leaders on the national stage.

CM Launches City Beautification Drive

Earlier, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the City Beautification Drive under the My City Campaign in Mawlai, marking a step towards strengthening community-led urban development. The initiative aims to work closely with Dorbar Shnong institutions to create clean, litter-free and more liveable neighbourhoods, reinforcing the government's focus on participatory governance and grassroots engagement.

Community Grants and Surveillance System Inaugurated

As part of the programme, the Chief Minister on Wednesday distributed beautification grants ranging from Rs 75,000 to Rs 1,00,000 to 60 localities to support community-driven efforts to improve public spaces. He also inaugurated the CCTV surveillance system at Mawlai Mawroh and launched the beautification drive through symbolic painting at Mawlai Bridge, Iewrynghep, covering areas under Mawlai Mawroh and Mawlai Iewrynghep.

Emphasis on Participatory Governance

Addressing the gathering, Conrad K Sangma highlighted the administration's shift towards participatory democracy, describing the programme as a unique CM Connect Event that encourages two-way communication between the government and citizens. Emphasising community-driven development, he said, "Real governance and grassroots governance happen when there is interaction, when there is communication, and when suggestions and actions are being taken on the suggestions." (ANI)

