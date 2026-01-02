Kremlin Militarizing Children, No Longer Disguising Military Training As“Education”, Ukrainian Intel Reports

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine (FISU).

“One of the latest steps was the announcement of plans to include drone operation in the standards of the nationwide GTO complex - a program formally presented as a system of physical education for the population,” the statement said.

According to intelligence sources, at the same time federal authorities announced the development of a new system of indicators for“strengthening children's health and physical development,” with a particular emphasis on preparation for military service.

As a result, criteria for physical development are effectively being tied to future suitability for army service, blurring the line between health promotion and military mobilization.

Russian officials have also separately announced plans to expand state regulation of military-sports training for children, equating it with educational activities.

“This means the formalization and legitimization of military-oriented practices among minors through the involvement of state institutions,” the FISU added.

The intelligence service noted that these decisions fit into a broader strategy of militarizing Russian society and systematically involving children in war-related training.

In particular, under the guise of“physical education,” the state is increasingly building infrastructure for the early development of skills in children that are relevant to combat operations.

This process is taking on openly demonstrative forms at the regional level.

Militarization has even extended to New Year celebrations: children are given rides on combat vehicles, allowed to fire live weapons, and“Ded Moroz” figures arrive to see children aboard tanks.

“Symbols of war are being fully integrated into children's spaces, normalizing violence and the military as an element of everyday life from a very young age,” the FISU concluded.

Ukrainian intel: Russia launches information operation to derail peace talks

As Ukrinform previously reported, the practice of passing information about anti-war statements to law enforcement agencies, leading to charges of“discrediting the army”, is becoming increasingly widespread in the Russian Federation.

Illustrative photo: Center for Countering Disiformation