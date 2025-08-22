China's Lithium Mining Faces Strict New Regulatory Era

MENAFN - Asia Times) China has recently shifted from permissive oversight to a much stricter regulatory framework for mining-especially lithium. In 2023, authorities launched a policy to“clean up” productive capacity, removing unlicensed operators and forcing those remaining to comply with tighter standards.

In July 2025, a revised Mineral Resources Law came into force that, for the first time, designates lithium as an independent, strategic mineral, raising entry barriers and tightening control over its exploitation.

Among the most relevant changes, approval authority for mining rights in strategic minerals was centralized in the Ministry of Natural Resources (MNR), ending the partial autonomy previously held by provincial and prefectural offices-autonomy that, in the past, led to cases such as Yichun, where local officials approved extensions or transfers beyond their jurisdiction.

The new framework also set a minimum content of 0.4% Li2O for a deposit to qualify as a lithium orebody, required the reclassification of mines previously registered under other categories (e.g., ceramic clay), and strengthened environmental and safety standards by mandating compliance with“green mine” criteria.

After record highs in late 2022, lithium prices fell by nearly 90% in 2023 as supply caught up with slower-growing demand. The downturn triggered cut-throat competition and overcapacity in China's lithium industry.

By mid-2023 and through 2024, smaller, high-cost mines were operating at a loss; indeed, around 30% of Jiangxi's lithium-mica capacity sat idle in the first half of 2025 due to negative margins.