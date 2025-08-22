Ukraine, EU Step Up Partnership On Judicial Reform And Anti-Corruption

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine .

In particular, the participants discussed the next steps in implementing judicial reform, improving the system of preventing and combating corruption, and prioritizing the sustainable development of legal institutions.

The parties also agreed to expand cooperation in the format of consultations and joint projects.

Special attention was given to finalizing the establishment of the Special Tribunal and the Claims Commission, which will handle applications from victims of Russian aggression.

For his part, Navickas confirmed the EU's readiness to expand cooperation and support Ukraine's reform efforts. He noted the progress already achieved and assured continued solidarity.

Mudra and Kachka expressed gratitude to Navickas and the EU Delegation in Ukraine for their unwavering support of Ukraine on its path toward European integration.

As the Presidential Office noted, following the meeting, Mudra reported the results to the President of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky instructed Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha to prepare a list of steps for launching the Special Tribunal for the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine, stressing that the Ukrainian people should not“wait decades for its launch.”