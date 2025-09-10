Bryce Barker
I have an undergraduate degree in Anthropology and an Honours and PhD in Archaeology from the University of Queensland. My research focusses on reconstructing Indigenous pasts in the Australasian region through archaeology and anthropology with an emphasis on Australian Aboriginal Hunter-Gatherer Societies. This research is community based and involves working in partnership with indigenous communities. I have published widely in both national and international journals and currently have research projects in Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, on the central Queensland coast and in the western Gulf of Papua in Papua New Guinea.Experience
-
–present
Professor in Archaeology, University of Southern Queensland
-
1996
University of Queensland, PhD
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment