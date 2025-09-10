Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Bryce Barker

2025-09-10 01:54:45
Professor in Archaeology, University of Southern Queensland

I have an undergraduate degree in Anthropology and an Honours and PhD in Archaeology from the University of Queensland. My research focusses on reconstructing Indigenous pasts in the Australasian region through archaeology and anthropology with an emphasis on Australian Aboriginal Hunter-Gatherer Societies. This research is community based and involves working in partnership with indigenous communities. I have published widely in both national and international journals and currently have research projects in Arnhem Land in the Northern Territory, on the central Queensland coast and in the western Gulf of Papua in Papua New Guinea.

Experience
  • –present Professor in Archaeology, University of Southern Queensland
Education
  • 1996 University of Queensland, PhD

The Conversation

