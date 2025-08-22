Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Downpour Causes Flooding, Traffic Disruptions

Chennai and its suburbs experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning from early morning today. This resulted in waterlogging on roads and disrupted traffic flow

Chennai Weather

Due to changes in the speed of westerly winds, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in a few places in North Tamil Nadu, one or two places in South Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal areas. The sky in Chennai and suburbs will be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in some areas of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36-37° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27-28° Celsius.

From early this morning, Chennai and its suburbs experienced heavy rain with thunder and lightning. Areas like Koyambedu, Maduravoyal, Vanagaram, Kodambakkam, T. Nagar, Nungambakkam, Vadapalani, Adyar, Mylapore, Valasaravakkam, Porur, Ramapuram, Velachery, Pallikaranai, Pallavaram, Avadi, Puzhal, Anna Nagar, Tambaram, and Chromepet witnessed heavy downpours. This led to waterlogging on the roads, causing difficulties for commuters.

Over an hour of rain caused flooding in the Nungambakkam subway. Two-wheelers and cars were prohibited from entering, while only heavy vehicles like buses were allowed. Similarly, the Duraisamy subway in T. Nagar was also flooded, affecting traffic.

Private weather analyst Hemachandran stated that the heavy rain is due to changes in wind speed in the atmosphere and predicted rain in several districts tonight and tomorrow night.

The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rainfall in 31 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Trichy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli as of 8 am today.