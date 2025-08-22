Tamil Nadu Weather LATEST Update: Heavy Downpour Causes Flooding, Traffic Disruptions
Chennai and its suburbs experienced heavy rainfall accompanied by thunder and lightning from early morning today. This resulted in waterlogging on roads and disrupted traffic flow
Chennai Weather
Due to changes in the speed of westerly winds, light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in a few places in North Tamil Nadu, one or two places in South Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry and Karaikal areas. The sky in Chennai and suburbs will be partly cloudy. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely in some areas of the city. The maximum temperature is likely to be around 36-37° Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to be around 27-28° Celsius.
From early this morning, Chennai and its suburbs experienced heavy rain with thunder and lightning. Areas like Koyambedu, Maduravoyal, Vanagaram, Kodambakkam, T. Nagar, Nungambakkam, Vadapalani, Adyar, Mylapore, Valasaravakkam, Porur, Ramapuram, Velachery, Pallikaranai, Pallavaram, Avadi, Puzhal, Anna Nagar, Tambaram, and Chromepet witnessed heavy downpours. This led to waterlogging on the roads, causing difficulties for commuters.
Over an hour of rain caused flooding in the Nungambakkam subway. Two-wheelers and cars were prohibited from entering, while only heavy vehicles like buses were allowed. Similarly, the Duraisamy subway in T. Nagar was also flooded, affecting traffic.
Private weather analyst Hemachandran stated that the heavy rain is due to changes in wind speed in the atmosphere and predicted rain in several districts tonight and tomorrow night.
The Chennai Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rainfall in 31 districts of Tamil Nadu including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Ranipet, Vellore, Tirupattur, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, Trichy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Pudukkottai, Karur, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Salem, Namakkal, Erode, Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Dindigul, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Tenkasi, and Tirunelveli as of 8 am today.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment