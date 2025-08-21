Saudi Arabia: Man Awarded 1 Million Riyals For Driving Burning Truck Out Of Petrol Pump

A Saudi citizen prevented a potential catastrophe after he drove a burning truck out of a fuel station, earning him the King Abdulaziz Medal of the First Class.

In recognition of his heroic act, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has directed, based on the recommendation of Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud to award Maher Fahd Al Dalbahi the King Abdulaziz Medal of the First Class and a financial reward of one million riyals.

Al Dalbahi's family expressed their gratitude, describing the recognition as a medal of honour and an extension of the leadership's continued commitment to valuing the sacrifices made by its citizens in various fields.