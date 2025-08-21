Deshabandu Tennakoon Arrested Over Assault On Protesters
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested the former IGP at his residence.
Deshabandu Tennakoon was pictured leading a mob that attacked the protesters at Galle Face on May 09, 2022.
The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court had earlier rejected an anticipatory bail application filed on behalf of Tennakoon.
The post Deshabandu Tennakoon arrested over assault on protesters appeared first on Colombo Gazette .
