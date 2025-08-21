Deshabandu Tennakoon Arrested Over Assault On Protesters

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested the former IGP at his residence.

Deshabandu Tennakoon was pictured leading a mob that attacked the protesters at Galle Face on May 09, 2022.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court had earlier rejected an anticipatory bail application filed on behalf of Tennakoon.

