Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deshabandu Tennakoon Arrested Over Assault On Protesters


2025-08-21 11:07:24
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon has been arrested over the assault on protesters who had gathered at Galle Face in May 2022.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) arrested the former IGP at his residence.

Deshabandu Tennakoon was pictured leading a mob that attacked the protesters at Galle Face on May 09, 2022.

The Colombo Fort Magistrate's Court had earlier rejected an anticipatory bail application filed on behalf of Tennakoon.

