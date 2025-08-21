Salim Schahin, Ex-Arab Chamber President, Dies

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Businessman, current adviser, and former president of the(ABCC ), Salim Taufic Schahin, passed away on Thursday (21) in São Paulo at the age of 85. Schahin served as president of the ABCC for two terms, from 2009 to 2012, and had since held a seat on its Advisory and Deliberation Council, where he continued to contribute to the administrations that followed.

Schahin's tenure leading the ABCC was marked by strong growth in relations between Brazil and Arab countries, with a busy business agenda including trade missions, B2Bs, and fairs, as well as high-level reciprocal visits, fostering diplomatic and economic ties between the regions. Brazil-Arab countries trade jumped from USD 15 billion in 2009 to USD 26 billion in 2012, an increase of 77%.

Schahin was already part of the ABCC's board when he assumed the presidency, and in the days following his election in January 2009, he embarked on a mission organized by the then Ministry of Development to Libya, Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco-symbolic of his proactive approach during his tenure. Before becoming president, he had served as the ABCC's Vice President of Foreign Trade.

During those four years, several milestones in Brazil-Arab countries relations took place, including the second and third editions of the Summit of South America-Arab Countries Summit (better known by its Portuguese and Spanish acronym ASPA), which brought together leaders from Arab and South American nations. At the 2012 summit in Lima, Peru, Salim was one of the speakers. An important direct air route between Brazil and the Arab world-Doha and São Paulo-was also launched during this period.

The businessman was leading the ABCC when it celebrated its 60th anniversary, an occasion marked by the issuance of a commemorative stamp and seal by the Ministry of Communications and the Postal Service. During his tenure, the Tourism and Cultural Committees were created, the Business and Markets department was launched, and an agreement was signed with the Arab World Institute in France, among many other initiatives.

Although he came from the business world, Schahin was a strong advocate for cultural exchange between Brazilians and Arabs.“The idea is to show the Brazilian people how important Arab culture has been for the world. While Europe was in the Middle Ages, a period of obscurantism, the Arab world was flourishing in every sense,” he told ANBA upon taking office as president of the ABCC, speaking about his plans.

The current president of the ABCC, William Adib Dib Jr., says Schahin leaves behind an unforgettable legacy and deep fondness among all who had the privilege of knowing him.“A tireless advocate for the interests of the Arab community, he stood out for his strategic vision and innovative ideas, always guided by a genuine commitment to collective progress,” Dib told ANBA.

The current president says that Schahin's work at the ABCC was remarkable.“He exercised leadership with wisdom, firmness, and generosity. His active and engaged presence was crucial for the institution's progress. With always assertive, motivating, and appreciative words, he shared vast knowledge and a rich life experience that inspired and guided the ABCC's path toward prosperity,” Dib added.

ABCC International Relations Vice President & Secretary-General Mohamad Mourad was not yet on the board during Schahin's tenure but observed his work on the council in recent years.“He was always very active, attended every meeting, listened carefully, made well-considered suggestions, and was very up to date on domestic and international issues. He contributed greatly within the council,” Mourad said.

The secretary-general recalls that Salim Schahin did not work solely for the ABCC but also for other institutions connected to the Arab community in Brazil, such as Lar Sírio and Esporte Clube Sírio.“He was an excellent person, spoke to everyone, greeted everyone, always cheerful, always radiating positivity,” Mourad said, sharing his personal impressions of the businessman.

The ABCC issued a statement of condolence on his passing, highlighting the businessman's efforts to strengthen ties between Brazil and Arab countries. According to the organization, he played a decisive role in bringing cultures closer together, creating business opportunities, and expanding cooperation between nations, leaving a lasting legacy at the ABCC.“Admiration and respect now remain for this great man, whose memory will continue to live in our hearts and in our history,” Dib said.

Schahin held a degree in Civil Engineering from Mackenzie University and a postgraduate degree in FGV. He was a founding partner of the business conglomerate Grupo Schahin. During his presidency of the ABCC, he received several honors for his work.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Arab-Brazilian Chamber

