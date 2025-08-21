Costa Rica Calls For Respect And Protection Of The Gaza Strip
All actions, even in situations of conflict or war, must be subject to the principles, norms, and guarantees established in international law and international humanitarian law, with special emphasis on the protection of human dignity , fundamental rights, and the urgent need to allow the unhindered entry of humanitarian aid into the conflict zone.
The Costa Rican Foreign Affairs reiterated its vehement condemnation of all actions by the terrorist group Hamas and the use of civilians as human shields, as this constitutes a flagrant violation of humanitarian law , and called for the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. Furthermore, through this statement, it reaffirmed its pacifist conviction, its commitment to the defense of international peace and security, justice, and the peaceful resolution of disputes, and urged all parties to the conflict to redouble their efforts to avoid an escalation that can only bring more suffering and violence.More than 60,000 deaths in the Gaza Strip The statement made no mention of the more than 60,000 people killed by the Israeli army, according to official figures from the Gaza Ministry of Health and Israeli authorities. As of August 6, more than 60,000 people (61,258 Palestinians and 1,706 Israelis) had died in the Gaza war-described by numerous sources as a genocide . The dead include some 1,600 health workers, more than 300 UN Refugee Agency staff-the highest death toll in UN history-120 academics, and more than 230 journalists. Eighty percent of the dead were civilians, and of these, 70% were women and children.->
