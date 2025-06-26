WI Vs AUS: Why Usman Khawaja Refused Interview With Australian Radio After Day 1 Of 1St Test? Reason Explained

Australia veteran opener Usman Khawaja has reportedly declined an interview with Australian radio after Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against West Indies at the Kensington Oval in Barbados on Wednesday, June 25.

Australia were bundled out for 180 on the opening Day of the Barbados Test, with Travis Head being the top-scorer for the visitors in the first innings, scoring 59 off 78 balls. Usman Khawaja played an innings of 47 off 128 balls while forming a crucial 89-run stand for the fourth wicket to revive Australia's batting from 22/3 to 111/3. Skipper Pat Cummins chipped in with 28 off 18 balls to take the visitors past the 150-run mark.

At the close of play on Day 1, West Indies were reduced to 57/4 in 20 overs, with Brandon King and Roston Chase batting on 23 and 1. For Australia, Mitchell Starc led the bowling attack with figures of 2/35 in his spell of seven overs.

Khawaja shows his protest for sacking SEN radio journalist

Usman Khawaja has shown his protest for sacking a veteran cricket journalist, Peter Lalor, by SEN Radio for his pro-Gaza tweet earlier this year. According to The Guardian, Khawaja was approached by an Australian cricket media manager for an interview with SEN Sports commentators after stumps.

After approaching Bharat Sundaresan and Adam Collins on the field for an interview, the 38-year-old Australian opener saw 'SEN' branding on the microphone and raised his hands to the commentators before walking away, indicating that he was unwilling to engage with the network due to its treatment of Peter Lalor. It was a silent protest by Khawaja for SEN radio to sack Lalor over his support for Palestine.

After Peter Lalor was sacked by SEN in February this year during the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia, Usman Khawaja came out in defence of the veteran cricket journalist, stating that standing up for Gaza is not 'is not antisemitic nor does it have anything to do with my Jewish brothers and sisters in Australia.' adding that Lalor deserves better treament.

Usman Khawaja has refused a radio interview with Craig Hutchison's SEN, following his sacking of journalist Peter Lalor in February: #9WWOS #Cricket twitter/30l8Ii2XhH

- Wide World of Sports (@wwos) June 26, 2025

Usman Khawaja's refusal to interview with SEN Radio is a continuation of his stand against silencing the voices of those supporting humanitarian causes and his show of solidarity with Peter Lalor, whom he believes was wrongfully sacked from his duty.

'Usman is a man of principle'

Usman Khawaja's quiet yet firm gesture was lauded by Peter Lalor, who is currently with Cricket Et Al, and expressed his gratitude for taking a stand for him.

“Usman is a man of principle whose support I valued greatly when I was dismissed and whose ongoing support I appreciate,” Lalor said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Usman Khawaja would not face any action from Cricket Australia, as players can choose whether or not to do media interviews during a match or right after it ends. It's completely up to them, and they are allowed to say no.

Pathetic organisation. SEN brought back Tom Morris as soon as they thought it was safe to do so Peter Lalor loses his role because idiots are "triggered" by his support of Palestinians and belief that genocide is bad 🙄 twitter/vThbdJae0R

- Patrick Gray (@PatrickM_Gray) February 3, 2025

This is not the first time Usman Khawaja sparked controversy over his stand against the Israeli attack on Palestine. During the Test series against Pakistan last year, the veteran Australian opener was banned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) from wearing the shoes bearing messages in support of Gaza, including phrases like 'Freedom is a human right' and 'All lives are equal,' which sparked debate over athletes' rights to express solidarity and humanitarian issues.

Despite the message on the shoes, Usman Khawaja did not face any action by Cricket Australia as he played the entire Test series against Pakistan, amassing 220 runs in six innings.