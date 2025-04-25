Hesai's AT Series Powers Cadillac's Innovative In-Cabin Lidar Integration In New VISTIQ SUV
"We are proud to support Cadillac in pioneering this innovative lidar integration," said David Li, Co-Founder and CEO of Hesai. "The in-cabin deployment of our AT series sensor represents a significant leap forward in both automotive design and autonomous sensing capability. We look forward to further collaborations with SAIC-GM and to accelerating the future of smart, safe electric vehicles."
Hesai established a designated supplier partnership with SAIC-GM. As a key digital ecosystem partner to SAIC-GM, Hesai will continue to deliver high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective lidar solutions to support the next generation of intelligent, electric mobility.
SOURCE Hesai Technology
