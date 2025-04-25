Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Hesai's AT Series Powers Cadillac's Innovative In-Cabin Lidar Integration In New VISTIQ SUV

Hesai's AT Series Powers Cadillac's Innovative In-Cabin Lidar Integration In New VISTIQ SUV


2025-04-25 08:46:13
(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The industry-first behind the windshield lidar solution, co-developed by Hesai and Cadillac, integrates the AT series long range lidar within the VISTIQ's cabin, enabling precise environmental sensing even in challenging conditions such as rain, snow, or dust, all while preserving the vehicle's sleek exterior design. The in-cabin placement also reduces the risk of damage to high-value components during minor collisions, offering both functional and aesthetic advantages. The VISTIQ is part of Cadillac's recently unveiled all-electric SUV family and introduces the automaker's next generation L2 full-scenario driver system, powered in part by Hesai's cutting-edge lidar solution.

"We are proud to support Cadillac in pioneering this innovative lidar integration," said David Li, Co-Founder and CEO of Hesai. "The in-cabin deployment of our AT series sensor represents a significant leap forward in both automotive design and autonomous sensing capability. We look forward to further collaborations with SAIC-GM and to accelerating the future of smart, safe electric vehicles."

Hesai established a designated supplier partnership with SAIC-GM. As a key digital ecosystem partner to SAIC-GM, Hesai will continue to deliver high-performance, reliable, and cost-effective lidar solutions to support the next generation of intelligent, electric mobility.

SOURCE Hesai Technology

MENAFN25042025003732001241ID1109472901

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search