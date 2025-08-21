Sanctions On Iran's Oil Network To Further Impose Maximum Pressure On Iran

The Iranian regime continues to fuel conflict and instability in the Middle East, disrupting trade flows, developing its nuclear program, and funding terrorist and proxy groups. Today, the United States is taking more aggressive action to stem the flow of revenue that the regime uses to support terrorism abroad, as well as to oppress its own people. The Department of State is imposing sanctions on two China-based crude oil and petroleum products terminal and storage operators that have facilitated the import of millions of barrels of Iranian-origin oil onboard multiple U.S.-designated tankers. This action is the Department’s fourth round of sanctions targeting China-based terminal operators, which continue to play a vital role in the Iranian crude oil supply chain.

This action is in furtherance of National Security Presidential Memorandum-2, which directs the imposition of maximum economic pressure on the Iranian regime.

Today’s actions include the designation of one China-based crude oil terminal and storage operator in the Dongjiakou Port Area of China’s Shandong Province, the largest entry point for Iranian crude oil into China by volume. QINGDAO PORT HAIYE DONGJIAKOU OIL PRODUCTS CO., LTD (DJK OIL PRODUCTS) operates multiple crude oil and petroleum products berths in the Dongjiakou port area, as well as a large petroleum storage facility. The majority of the crude oil cargos imported by DJK OIL PRODUCTS are of Iranian origin. In 2025, the terminal has imported at least 65 million barrels of Iranian-origin crude oil transported by numerous shadow fleet vessels since December 2024, to include U.S.-designated crude oil tankers. Additionally, several of the cargos received by DJK OIL PRODUCTS were marketed and sold by the U.S.-designated NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL COMPANY (NIOC).

The Department is also designating YANGSHAN SHENGANG INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM STORAGE AND TRANSPORTATION CO., LTD (YANGSHAN SHENGANG), a China-based crude oil terminal and storage operator in the Yangshan Port Area of China’s Zhejiang Province. YANGSHAN SHENGANG operates several crude oil and petroleum product berths, including NO.1, NO. 2, and NO. 3 berths in the Yangshan Port Area of the greater Zhoushan Port complex. On March 24, 2025, YANGSHAN SHENGANG received the U.S.-designated vessel TURACO (IMO 9247780) and facilitated the discharge of over half a million barrels of Iranian crude oil sold by NIOC. TURACO had been identified on January 10, 2025, pursuant to E.O. 14024 and E.O. 13662 as property in which SINO SHIP MANAGEMENT COMPANY LIMITED had an interest, prior to its port call at the YANGSHAN SHENGANG terminal. From April 6, 2024, to March 24, 2025, YANGSHAN SHENGANG received at least six shipments of Iranian-origin crude oil, totaling over four million barrels of oil. Additionally, YANGSHAN SHENGANG received port calls from the U.S.-designated vessels VLADIMIR ARSENYEV (IMO 9901025), NIKOLAY ZADORNOV (IMO 9901037), YURI SENKEVICH (IMO 9301419), and SI HE (IMO 9378618) on February 23, 2025, February 13, 2025, January 28, 2025, and March 3, 2025, respectively.

SANCTIONS IMPLICATIONS

As a result of today’s sanctions-related actions, and in accordance with E.O. 13846, all property and interests in property of the designated persons described above that are in the United States or in possession or control of U.S. persons are blocked and must be reported to the Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC). Additionally, all entities and individuals that have ownership, either directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked.

All transactions by U.S. persons or within (or transiting) the United States that involve any property or interests in property of designated or otherwise blocked persons are prohibited unless authorized by a general or specific license issued by OFAC or exempt. These prohibitions include the making of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any blocked person and the receipt of any contribution or provision of funds, goods, or services from any such person.

The power and integrity of U.S. government sanctions derive not only from the U.S. government’s ability to designate and add persons to the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons (SDN) List, but also from its willingness to remove persons from the SDN List consistent with the law. The ultimate goal of sanctions is not to punish, but to bring about a positive change in behavior.

Petitions for removal from the SDN List may be sent to: .... Petitioners may also refer to the Department of State’s Delisting Guidance page.