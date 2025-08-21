Kashmir's Almond Legacy Under Threat As Orchards Make Way For Apples

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Once fondly remembered as the“land of almonds”, Kashmir is now witnessing a rapid decline in its almond orchards, as farmers increasingly cut down trees to plant high-density apple varieties or sell land for construction. Growers fear that without timely intervention, the centuries-old almond heritage of the Valley could disappear altogether.

“This year's yield has been satisfactory, but the tragedy is that orchards are vanishing faster than ever,” said Muneer Ahmad, an orchardist from Pulwama.“Everywhere you look, land is being taken over either by apple plantations or new buildings. If this trend continues, almonds will soon vanish from Kashmir's landscape.”

Official figures from the horticulture department confirm the alarming decline. In 2006–07, almond cultivation in Kashmir spanned 16,374 hectares, but by 2019–20, it had shrunk to just 4,177 hectares. Production too fell from 15,183 tonnes to 9,898 tonnes over the same period. Despite still contributing more than 90 per cent of India's almond output, experts and farmers warn the sector is in free fall.

For many growers, the economics of almond farming no longer make sense.“Apples give us higher returns, while almonds hardly cover costs,” said Nisar Ahmad Mir, a grower from Budgam.“We love almond trees, but affection alone cannot feed our families.”

Another major concern is the absence of marketing infrastructure.“We have been demanding a proper dry fruit mandi for years, but authorities pay no heed,” said Abdul Rasheed Reshie, a farmer.“Without an organised market and support prices, almond cultivation cannot survive.”

Farmers say that unless the government steps in with strict land-use regulations and financial incentives, Kashmir's almond tradition-once celebrated in local poetry, art, and culture-risks being reduced to nothing more than a nostalgic memory. (KNO)