Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Israeli Firms Barred From Dutch Arms Fair


2025-08-21 09:05:01
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) THE HAGUE, Aug 22 (NNN-XINHUA) – Israeli companies will be excluded from a major arms fair, organised by the Netherlands Industries for Defence and Security (NIDV), in Nov, in Rotterdam, organisers confirmed, yesterday.

NIDV Director, Hans Huigen told Dutch public broadcaster NOS that, four Israeli companies had applied to participate in the NIDV Exhibition Defence and Security (NEDS), the Netherlands' annual defence industry fair, but their applications were rejected.

Huigen said,“We have told them that we are concerned about the safe organisation of the fair, if they participate.”

Israeli companies have taken part in previous editions of the fair, but their presence has often drawn protests. Demonstrations at last year's event escalated into clashes with police.– NNN-XINHUA

