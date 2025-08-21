Solix Technologies And Mindmap Technologies Announce Partnership To Drive Enterprise Data Across APAC Singapore

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Solix Technologies, Inc., a global leader in enterprise data management and transformation, today announced a strategic partnership with Mindmap Technologies Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based provider of digital transformation solutions. The collaboration will help enterprises across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region modernize their data ecosystems, reduce costs, ensure compliance, and unlock innovation.The partnership combines Solix's unified data management portfolio-including Enterprise Archiving, Application Retirement , Data Lakehouse, Active Archiving, Data Governance, AI-Readiness, and Cloud Data Management -with Mindmap's regional expertise, consultative approach, and strong market presence in delivering enterprise-grade IT solutions.“Our partnership with Mindmap Technologies reflects Solix's commitment to enabling digital-first enterprises with future-ready data platforms,” said Samit Mandal, Regional Vice President, APAC at Solix Technologies.“Mindmap's consultative strength and reach across APAC perfectly complement our mission to support enterprises in their transformation journey.”As part of this alliance, Mindmap Technologies will serve as a go-to-market partner for the full Solix product suite. Together, the companies will deliver scalable, secure, and intelligent data management solutions tailored to regional compliance requirements, industry-specific needs, and modern AI-driven infrastructure goals.“Together, we aim to empower organizations to fully harness the value of their data, enabling smarter decision-making, operational efficiency, and AI-readiness,” said Paritosh at Mindmap Technologies.🔗 About Solix TechnologiesSolix Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in enterprise data management, helping organizations manage data growth, improve governance, modernize legacy systems, and become AI-ready. Solix's unified platform supports archiving, compliance, data lakehouse, and analytics at scale. The partnership brings together Solix's comprehensive portfolio, includingn for scalable infrastructure.”Learn more at🔗 About Mindmap TechnologiesMindmap Technologies Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-headquartered digital transformation partner providing enterprise IT solutions across infrastructure, data, and cloud ecosystems. With deep domain expertise and agile execution, Mindmap helps clients in APAC navigate modernization and digital innovation. Learn more at

