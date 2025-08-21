Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Outlook 2025: Clinical Trial Studies, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, MOA, ROA, NDA, IND, And Companies

DelveInsight's,“ Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Insight, 2025 ” report provides comprehensive insights about 20+ companies and 25+ pipeline drugs in Diabetic Nephropathy pipeline landscape. It covers the Diabetic Nephropathy pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and nonclinical stage products. It also covers the Diabetic Nephropathy therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type. It further highlights the inactive Diabetic Nephropathy pipeline products in this space.

Explore the comprehensive insights by DelveInsight and stay ahead in understanding the Diabetic Nephropathy Treatment Landscape @ Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Outlook

Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Report



On 11 August 2025, Novartis Pharmaceuticals announced a AFFINITY Study is a phase 2, open-label, basket study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of atrasentan in patients with proteinuric glomerular disease who are at risk of progressive loss of renal function.

On 11 August 2025, Inversago Pharma Inc . conducted a study is designed to assess the efficacy, safety, tolerability, and transformation within the human body of INV-202 investigational drug in the treatment of adult participants with a diagnosis of Diabetic Kidney Disease due to either Type 1 diabetes mellitus or Type 2 diabetes mellitus.

DelveInsight's Diabetic Nephropathy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 20+ active players working to develop 25+ pipeline therapies for Diabetic Nephropathy treatment.

The leading Diabetic Nephropathy Companies such as Serodus AS, Curacle, Certa Therapeutics, Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Lewis and Clark Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Celros Biotech, Inversago Pharma Inc., Akebia Therapeutics, Palatin Technologies, Inc, and Chinook Therapeutics and others. Promising Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Therapies such as BI 685509, BAY94-8862, Telmisartan capsule 40 mg, Finerenone (BAY94-8862), Canagliflozin, Nidufexor, MT-3995, Nidufexor, Repository Corticotropin Injectio, Bindarit and others.

Stay informed about the cutting-edge advancements in Diabetic Nephropathy treatments. Download for updates and be a part of the revolution in Endocrinology and Metabolic Disorders Care @ I Diabetic Nephropathy Clinical Trials Assessment

Diabetic Nephropathy Emerging Drugs Profile

SER150: Serodus AS

SER150 is an anti-inflammatory compound with a novel mode of action both inhibiting thromboxane synthase as well as blocking the thromboxane (TP) receptor. SER150 is expected to specifically inhibit the inflammatory processes in various segments of the diabetic kidney and reduce the progression of renal impairment whereby the amount of protein excreted in urine will decrease. Treatment with ACE-inhibitor antihypertensives is the golden standard of treatment of diabetic nephropathy but that treatment does not inhibit the fundamental causes of renal damage nor does it cure the disease. Newer antidiabetic drugs have demonstrated a decrease in loss of kidney function over time. Since the inflammation is a progressive process causing loss of the renal function, SER150 could potentially become a very significant combination (add-on) therapy as standard daily treatment in patients with diabetic kidney disease. It is expected that SER150 treatment delays progression or even prevents development of the disease. Consequently, SER150 may have a blockbuster market potential. Currently, the drug is in Phase II/III stage of its development for the treatment of diabetic kidney disease

CU01: Curacle

CU01 Dimethyl fumarate (DMF) which is being developed by Curacle. CU01 inhibits TGF-β/SMAD signaling by activating Nrf2 and has an excellent therapeutic effect in reducing renal fibrosis by suppressing the expression of extracellular matrix. In the previous clinical studies CU01 showed a significant improvement in the amount of change in eGFR from week 6 after administration, and the consistently increasing change in GFR continued until week 12. CU01 group suppressed the progression of diabetic nephropathy by gradually increasing eGFR during the administration period, so it is presumed to have an improvement effect on diabetic nephropathy. In the CU01 group, the ACR value at week 12 compared to the baseline was statistically significantly decreased (p=0.0441). Currently, the drug is in Phase II stage of its development for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy.

CTA 382: Certa Therapeutics

CTA 382 is a novel small molecule therapy developed by Certa Therapeutics targeting chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. It selectively inhibits the activity of key pro-inflammatory pathways involved in fibrosis and tissue damage. The drug is being investigated for conditions such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and chronic kidney disease (CKD) to improve clinical outcomes by reducing fibrosis and inflammation. Currently, the drug is in Preclinical stage of its development for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy.

The Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Report provides insights into



The report provides detailed insights about companies that are developing therapies for the treatment of Diabetic Nephropathy with aggregate therapies developed by each company for the same.

It accesses the Different therapeutic candidates segmented into early-stage, mid-stage, and late-stage of development for Diabetic Nephropathy Treatment.

Diabetic Nephropathy Companies are involved in targeted therapeutics development with respective active and inactive (dormant or discontinued) projects.

Diabetic Nephropathy Drugs under development based on the stage of development, route of administration, target receptor, monotherapy or combination therapy, a different mechanism of action, and molecular type. Detailed analysis of collaborations (company-company collaborations and company-academia collaborations), licensing agreement and financing details for future advancement of the Diabetic Nephropathy market.

Learn more about Diabetic Nephropathy Drugs opportunities in our groundbreaking Diabetic Nephropathy research and development projects @ Diabetic Nephropathy Unmet Needs

Diabetic Nephropathy Companies

Serodus AS, Curacle, Certa Therapeutics, Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Lewis and Clark Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Celros Biotech, Inversago Pharma Inc., Akebia Therapeutics, Palatin Technologies, Inc, and Chinook Therapeutics and others.

Diabetic Nephropathy pipeline report provides the therapeutic assessment of the pipeline drugs by the Route of Administration. Diabetic Nephropathy Products have been categorized under various ROAs such as



Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

Parenteral Topical

Diabetic Nephropathy Products have been categorized under various Molecule types such as



Recombinant fusion proteins

Small molecule

Monoclonal antibody

Peptide

Polymer Gene therapy

Stay informed about how we're transforming the future of Endocrinology and Metabolic Disorders @ Diabetic Nephropathy Market Drivers and Barriers, and Future Perspectives

Scope of the Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Report



Coverage- Global

Diabetic Nephropathy Companies- Serodus AS, Curacle, Certa Therapeutics, Cosette Pharmaceuticals, Boehringer Ingelheim, Lewis and Clark Pharmaceuticals, Shanghai Alebund Pharmaceuticals, Celros Biotech, Inversago Pharma Inc., Akebia Therapeutics, Palatin Technologies, Inc, and Chinook Therapeutics and others.

Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline Therapies- BI 685509, BAY94-8862, Telmisartan capsule 40 mg, Finerenone (BAY94-8862), Canagliflozin, Nidufexor, MT-3995, Nidufexor, Repository Corticotropin Injectio, Bindarit and others.

Diabetic Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment by Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Diabetic Nephropathy Therapeutic Assessment by Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

For a detailed overview of our latest research findings and future plans, read the full details of Diabetic Nephropathy Pipeline on our website @ Diabetic Nephropathy Emerging Drugs and Companies

Table of Contents

IntroductionExecutive SummaryDiabetic Nephropathy OverviewDiabetic Nephropathy Pipeline TherapeuticsDiabetic Nephropathy Therapeutic AssessmentDiabetic Nephropathy– DelveInsight's Analytical PerspectiveLate Stage Diabetic Nephropathy Products (Phase III)Drug Name: Company NameMid Stage Diabetic Nephropathy Products (Phase II/III)SER150: Serodus ASEarly Stage Diabetic Nephropathy Products (Phase I)Drug Name: Company NamePreclinical and Discovery Stage PDiabetic Nephropathy roductsCTA 382: Certa TherapeuticsInactive ProductsDiabetic Nephropathy CompaniesDiabetic Nephropathy ProductsDiabetic Nephropathy Unmet NeedsDiabetic Nephropathy Market Drivers and BarriersDiabetic Nephropathy Future Perspectives and ConclusionDiabetic Nephropathy Analyst ViewsAppendixytt9

About Us

DelveInsight is a leading healthcare-focused market research and consulting firm that provides clients with high-quality market intelligence and analysis to support informed business decisions. With a team of experienced industry experts and a deep understanding of the life sciences and healthcare sectors, we offer customized research solutions and insights to clients across the globe. Connect with us to get high-quality, accurate, and real-time intelligence to stay ahead of the growth curve.