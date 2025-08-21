Bronchiectasis Treatment Landscape: FDA Approves BRINSUPRI, First Disease-Modifying Therapy Delveinsight's Perspective On Market Impact, Competitive Landscape And Pipeline Therapies

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Bronchiectasis Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast report"DelveInsight Business Research's latest report highlights the transformative impact of the FDA's approval of BRINSUPRI (brensocatib) by Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM). This landmark approval marks the first disease-specific therapy for bronchiectasis, offering new hope for over one million patients suffering from this chronic, progressive lung disease characterized by irreversible bronchial airway dilation and impaired mucociliary function.

Key Bronchiectasis Market Highlights



BRINSUPRI's approval is expected to be a key bronchiectasis market driver, given its first-in-class status as a dipeptidyl peptidase 1 inhibitor.

Bronchiectasis affects more than 1 million patients in the 7MM , with the US accounting for 37% of the total cases.

Bronchiectasis Companies: Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM), AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN), Zambon, Chiesi Farmaceutici S.p.A., Armata Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: REGN), Boehringer Ingelheim, CSL Limited, among others The bronchiectasis market size was approximately USD 1.5 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period (2024–2034).

Market Impact and Bronchiectasis Patient Population

According to DelveInsight's Bronchiectasis Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast report , there is a significant unmet bronchiectasis medical need with approximately 1 million diagnosed prevalent cases of non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis (NCFB) in the 7MM. In 2023, the US accounted for approximately 37% of cases, while EU4 and the UK accounted for around 54% collectively, and Japan represented nearly 9% of total cases.

The condition is a chronic, progressive lung disease characterized by irreversible bronchial airway dilation and impaired mucociliary function, resulting in persistent mucus buildup and heightened bacterial colonization. Although historically linked to childhood respiratory infections, the disease is now understood to have multifactorial origins, including idiopathic, acquired, or infection-related causes. A productive cough is the hallmark symptom, yet in nearly 40% of the bronchiectasis cases, the cause remains unidentified. According to Delveinsight's bronchiectasis epidemiology analysis, among severity-specific cases in EU4 and the UK in 2023, there were approximately 240K moderate cases, 165K severe cases, and 15K mild cases.

Furthermore, the report highlights that the bronchiectasis treatment market is set for steady growth with a robust compound annual growth rate anticipated from 2024 to 2034. BRINSUPRI's approval is expected to be a key driver of this growth trajectory, given its first-in-class status and differentiated therapeutic approach addressing underlying disease pathology.

Download the Bronchiectasis Market report to understand which other factors are driving the therapeutic market @ Bronchiectasis Market Trends .

BRINSUPRI Treatment Approach

BRINSUPRI represents a first-in-class dipeptidyl peptidase 1 (DPP1) inhibitor designed to target the underlying bronchiectasis pathophysiology by reducing neutrophil-mediated inflammation and tissue damage. Unlike current symptomatic treatments, BRINSUPRI addresses the root cause by inhibiting DPP1, an enzyme responsible for activating neutrophil serine proteases that contribute to airway inflammation and structural damage. The therapy is administered orally once daily, offering bronchiectasis patients a convenient treatment option that targets disease progression rather than merely managing symptoms.

"The BRINSUPRI approval addresses a critical unmet medical need in bronchiectasis treatment," said Martina Flammer, Chief Executive Officer of Insmed. "This represents a paradigm shift from symptomatic management to disease-modifying therapy, offering patients the first treatment specifically designed to target the underlying inflammatory cascade driving bronchiectasis progression."

BRINSUPRI Clinical Validation and Efficacy

The BRINSUPRI FDA approval was based on compelling clinical evidence from the pivotal Phase III ASPEN study, which demonstrated statistically significant efficacy in reducing pulmonary exacerbations. In October 2024, Insmed shared positive late-breaking subgroup data from the Phase III ASPEN study at the CHEST 2024 Annual Meeting. Key clinical outcomes include a significant reduction in the rate of pulmonary exacerbations (primary endpoint), improved time to first exacerbation, and enhanced quality of life measures. The bronchiectasis therapy was well-tolerated with a favorable safety profile across the study population, representing a significant advancement over current standard-of-care approaches.

Bronchiectasis Competitive Landscape and Market Positioning

BRINSUPRI enters a treatment landscape that has historically lacked disease-specific therapies, with current bronchiectasis management focusing primarily on symptomatic relief and infection control. The bronchiectasis competitive landscape includes established treatments such as inhaled antibiotics, mucolytics, bronchodilators, and corticosteroids for symptom management. AstraZeneca is developing FASENRA (benralizumab) for bronchiectasis associated with eosinophilic inflammation, having completed Phase III clinical trials in April 2024. Zambon is advancing CMS I-neb (inhaled colistimethate sodium) with Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the FDA, targeting patients colonized by P. aeruginosa.

The broader competitive ecosystem includes companies providing supportive care solutions and emerging pipeline therapies. BRINSUPRI's first-in-class status as a disease-modifying therapy provides unprecedented competitive differentiation, supported by Breakthrough Therapy Designation and access to the EMA's PRIME scheme for adult bronchiectasis patients.

Explore the Bronchiectasis Drug Battle: BRINSUPRI vs. other emerging therapies. Discover how these breakthrough Bronchiectasis therapies compare in efficacy, safety, cost, and market impact @ Bronchiectasis Drugs Market .

Emerging Bronchiectasis Pipeline Therapies

Several companies are actively developing next-generation bronchiectasis therapies, including Zambon with CMS I-neb targeting P. aeruginosa colonization with results from Phase III PROMIS-I and PROMIS-II studies published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. AstraZeneca's FASENRA completed Phase III trials for bronchiectasis with eosinophilic inflammation, while Armata Pharmaceuticals, Verona Pharma, and other pipeline companies are pursuing innovative approaches, including synthetic phage therapy, dual PDE3/PDE4 inhibitors, and novel anti-inflammatory agents.

Furthermore, the bronchiectasis pipeline drugs include companies developing advanced drug delivery systems, combination therapies, and precision medicine approaches. Despite this evolving landscape, BRINSUPRI's disease-modifying mechanism and proven clinical efficacy position Insmed to capture substantial market share in a therapeutic area with significant unmet medical needs and limited treatment options.

Discover more Bronchiectasis pipeline therapies and the clinical development progress they are making @ Bronchiectasis Clinical Pipeline .

Broader BRINSUPRI Therapeutic Pipeline

Beyond bronchiectasis, Insmed is investigating brensocatib's potential in other neutrophilic inflammatory diseases and chronic respiratory conditions. The EMA has approved a Pediatric Investigational Plan for brensocatib in bronchiectasis patients, potentially expanding the addressable patient population and market opportunity significantly.

Industry Expert Perspective

Clinical experts emphasize the significance of targeting underlying disease pathophysiology. "The approval of BRINSUPRI represents a fundamental shift from symptom management to disease modification," commented leading pulmonologists. "By inhibiting DPP1 and reducing neutrophil-mediated inflammation, this therapy addresses the core inflammatory cascade driving bronchiectasis progression, offering patients the potential for improved long-term outcomes."

Learn more about what other Industry experts are saying about BRINSUPRI FDA Approval and how it will impact the Bronchiectasis treatment market @ Key Opinion Leaders on Bronchiectasis Market .

Looking Forward

The BRINSUPRI approval represents a paradigm shift in bronchiectasis treatment and demonstrates the potential for targeted therapeutic approaches to address complex chronic respiratory diseases. DelveInsight's analysts underline that the absence of disease-modifying therapies has highlighted a critical gap in bronchiectasis treatment, with current approaches primarily managing symptoms without addressing the root causes. As the pharmaceutical industry continues to focus on precision medicine and disease-modifying therapies, BRINSUPRI's success may pave the way for similar innovations in other underserved respiratory conditions with significant unmet medical needs.

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary of Bronchiectasis

3. Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Bronchiectasis

4. Bronchiectasis Market Overview at a Glance

5. Bronchiectasis: Disease Background and Overview

6. Bronchiectasis Patient Journey

7. Bronchiectasis Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Bronchiectasis Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Bronchiectasis Treatment

11. Bronchiectasis Marketed Products

12. Bronchiectasis Emerging Therapies

13. Bronchiectasis: Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute analysis

15. 7MM: Market Outlook

16. Access and Reimbursement Overview of Bronchiectasis

17. KOL Views

18. Bronchiectasis Market Drivers

19. Bronchiectasis Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

23. About DelveInsight

