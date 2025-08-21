Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council Concludes 'Future Entrepreneurs' Summer Camp, Organised In Cooperation With Supreme Council For Motherhood And Childhood

The event reflects the Chamber and Council's commitment to supporting the local community, creating meaningful opportunities, and fostering the talents of future generations. The event targeting children between 7 and 11 years witnessed a large turnout of families, with the number of registered children exceeding 100..

The Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood serves as the strategic partner of this initiative, underscoring national efforts to support childhood development and foster sustainable community growth.

Her Excellency Asma Al Fahim, Chairperson of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council, said:“This initiative reflects our belief that empowering the next generation and enhancing their self-confidence begin with igniting their curiosity and confidence from an early age. By creating spaces where children can explore, lead, and innovate, we are investing in future leaders who will shape the UAE's progress and uphold its vision for a knowledge-driven economy.”

She expressed pride in the strategic partnership with the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, noting that it demonstrates the integration of national efforts to support children and to strengthen the foundations of their education and awareness in various fields, especially business and commerce, as they are a cornerstone of comprehensive community development.

The event offered an inspiring educational experience designed to empower children and develop their skills through interactive programmes tailored to their interests. It encouraged leadership and creativity with innovative approaches that sparked curiosity and opened new learning opportunities.

With a strong focus on teamwork and collaboration, the event created a supportive environment where children were encouraged to confidently share their ideas.

The event was attended by Alia Al Blooshi, Director of Partnerships and Membership Relations at the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council; and Yousef Al Suwaidi, Financial Analyst at the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood.

This initiative highlights the role of the Abu Dhabi Businesswomen Council in empowering Emirati women and extending their impact to inspire and nurture young minds through innovative initiatives that help build future leaders equipped to face tomorrow's challenges.

At the end of the programme, 27 boys and girls were selected to present their projects. All participants were honoured, reflecting the programme's wide appeal and strong community engagement.