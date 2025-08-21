Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Principal Secretary (PS) Medical Services Strengthens Collaboration With Association Of Medical Engineering Of Kenya (AMEK) On Biomedical Engineering Reforms


2025-08-21 03:24:02
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Ministry of Health is working with the Association of Medical Engineering of Kenya (AMEK) to strengthen biomedical engineering and improve health technology management across the country.

Today , Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, met with AMEK officials led by Secretary General Hesbon Obaigwa and Chairman Symon Mbakah. The discussions centered on revising and relaunching the Medical Devices Policy, establishing a regulatory framework for biomedical engineers, strengthening the National Equipment Support Programme (NESP), and enhancing technical support at county level.

The PS also highlighted plans to reposition the Biomedical Engineering Department under the Health Products and Technologies Division and address workforce gaps by replacing retired biomedical engineers.

This collaboration marks a key step toward ensuring quality, reliable, and sustainable medical equipment services across Kenya's health facilities.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

MENAFN21082025004934011406ID1109960720

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search