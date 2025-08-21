Principal Secretary (PS) Medical Services Strengthens Collaboration With Association Of Medical Engineering Of Kenya (AMEK) On Biomedical Engineering Reforms

The Ministry of Health is working with the Association of Medical Engineering of Kenya (AMEK) to strengthen biomedical engineering and improve health technology management across the country.

Today , Principal Secretary for Medical Services, Dr. Ouma Oluga, met with AMEK officials led by Secretary General Hesbon Obaigwa and Chairman Symon Mbakah. The discussions centered on revising and relaunching the Medical Devices Policy, establishing a regulatory framework for biomedical engineers, strengthening the National Equipment Support Programme (NESP), and enhancing technical support at county level.



The PS also highlighted plans to reposition the Biomedical Engineering Department under the Health Products and Technologies Division and address workforce gaps by replacing retired biomedical engineers.



This collaboration marks a key step toward ensuring quality, reliable, and sustainable medical equipment services across Kenya's health facilities.

