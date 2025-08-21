Angel Armor® Launches Ally Onetm Armor Attachments At NTOA 2025
Armor Attachments are engineered to provide targeted protection from neck to groin while maintaining mobility, comfort, and ergonomic fit. The system - including Neck/Upper Shoulder, Throat, Biceps, Lower Abdomen, and Groin panels - is designed to work together as an integrated solution, allowing officers to tailor coverage and configuration for mission-specific threats.
Key features include:
- Modular design for customizable protection
- Seamless integration with Angel Armor RISE Tactical and Flex Carriers via MOLLE/PALS, hook-and-loop, or Fidlock straps
- Durable construction from 500D CORDURA® nylon with reinforced stitching
- Available in NIJ Level IIIA and Level II armor packages
- Lightweight, low-profile design for mobility and comfort
- Multiple color options, including Black, Tan 499, Ranger Green, Green 483, Wolf Gray, MultiCam®, Silver Tan, and Spruce Green
The lower body system utilizes a cascading deployment method: the Mission Flap Placard hosts the Lower Abdomen Attachment, which in turn attaches to the Groin Panel for full lower-torso coverage. Upper body attachments integrate easily with carriers and can be combined to suit specific mission setups.
Attendees who cannot visit NTOA can explore Armor Attachments online through Angel Armor's website, view specifications, or schedule a demo.
About Angel Armor
Angel Armor exists to protect and preserve the pursuit of life, liberty, and happiness for First Responders and their families. Established in 2013, Angel Armor is pioneering the way in developing and manufacturing state-of-the-art on-body and vehicle armor solutions worthy of the heroes they serve. Angel Armor's goal is to serve First Responders by offering market-leading, proactive solutions that protect Officers in every situation, all day. Through advanced technologies, Angel Armor strives to reduce the burden of the Officer and provide products allowing for efficient and effective responses, as well as Confidence They Can Stand Behind®.
