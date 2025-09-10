Heba Ghazal

MENAFN - The Conversation) Senior Lecturer, Pharmacy, Kingston University Profile Articles Activity

I am a senior lecturer in pharmacy and a pharmacist prescriber registered with the General Pharmaceutical Council in the UK (GPhC), specialised in chronic heart failure. I teach in the MPharm course, and I am year lead of final year pharmacy students (Level 7). My educational background includes pharmacy degree, PGCert in Independent Prescribing in heart failure, a master's degree in drug delivery and a PhD in biopharmaceutics.

I am an active researcher engaged in multidisciplinary collaborations on both internal and external projects, with a publication record spanning pharmacy practice, clinical pharmacy, and environmental lab-based research. My current research interest is on water stewardship – specifically, eliminating pharmaceutical residues and contaminants from the environment and advancing sustainability in healthcare. The method I explores, using biochar, involves affordable materials and scalable techniques with a focus on eliminating antibiotics and hormonal residues from water to provide a sustainable water resource in line with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. I actively collaborate with national and international universities on projects related to pyrolysis, hydrothermal carbonisation HTC, drug stability, carcinogen detection in herbal drinks, and cryotherapy, including the supervision of PhD and MSc projects in pharmaceutical sciences in Kingston University and externally.

Throughout my career, I have worked across academia, industry, and both community and hospital pharmacy settings. This diverse experience has shaped my expertise in research, pharmacy practice, and academic teaching. In the industry, I have been a scientific officer for Flint Engineering since 2015, within this role I have been working on several projects in areas related to the vaccine storage, stability of food preserved in new open refrigerators and enhancing food processing for better food safety.

I am also a community pharmacist and I was a relief pharmacist manager with Lloyds Pharmacy and since 2022, I have the privilege of being under honorary contract at St George's Hospital, London that enables joint supervision of research students and enhancement to my prescriber experience. In addition, I am bank hospital pharmacist for Ramsay Heath Care.

–present senior lecturer, Kingston University

2016 Kingston University , OSPAP conversion course equivalent to MPharm pharmacy

ExperienceEducation