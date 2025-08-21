Umass Lowell Field Hockey Trusts Astroturf® Once Again To Deliver Superior Playing Surface

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "For 12 years we loved our Astro-12 field, and when it came time to replace it, there was no question that we wanted to replicate the experience," said UMass Lowell Head Coach, Shannon LeBlanc. "Our team loves how fast and smooth the surface plays. The new inlaid text behind our goals enhances the vibrancy of the blue. We are extremely happy with the finished product and look forward to winning more games on this stunning field."

AstroTurf's field hockey systems are engineered for the highest level of play, delivering unmatched speed, precision, and consistency. The surface ensures a true and predictable ball roll, enabling athletes to showcase technical skill and execute strategies at full pace. With rapid playability and responsive performance, the pitch rewards quick decision-making and sharp tactical execution. Every element is designed to elevate training and competition, giving players and coaches the confidence to perform at the game's elite standard.

UMass Lowell Field Hockey vs. Merrimack College

Where : Wicked Blue Field – Lowell, Massachusetts

When : Friday, August 29, 2025 – 7:00 p.m. ET

Watch : Television Broadcast on ESPN+

"We are thrilled with how our Astro-12 field came out," said Matthew Delmonte, Assistant Athletic Director – Events & Operations. "Between the blue color of the field as well as the inlaid text behind each goal, we could not be more pleased with the final product. We also would like to thank the AstroTurf crew for their tireless efforts to get our field completed. We look forward to celebrating numerous victories on our brand new Wicked Blue Field."

This will be the 50th season of UMass Lowell field hockey. All the action begins at home under the lights on the newly renovated Wicked Blue Field against Merrimack on Friday, August 29 at 7 p.m. After defeating two Power Four opponents last year and being ranked at the Division I level for the second consecutive season, they will strive to push even further against top competition this year. The team is due to square off against opponents from six other athletic conferences, including the ACC.

The challenging, 17-game campaign features a record four night games and three opponents who appeared in the 18-team field of the 2024 NCAA Division I Tournament beginning with Massachusetts, who will visit Lowell for a Kennedy Cup matchup to close out opening weekend on Aug. 31. The 2025 schedule features ten home games and seven road games. The team hosts Northeastern on September 5 before heading out on its first of two, three-game road trips. On that trek, UMass Lowell visits Yale (Sept. 7) and Queens University (Sept. 12) before traveling to Wake Forst of the ACC on Sept. 14. They will look to turn in another impressive performance against the Demon Deacons this season after grabbing a thrilling 1-0 win in 2024.

With the new surface in place, the UMass Lowell will enjoy a home that blends performance and pride – a brilliant colorful field, not only for the team, but for the campus and community that supports them. The program now plays on the same innovative surface trusted by elite teams worldwide, carrying on UMass Lowell's tradition of competitive spirit on the cutting edge of the game.

