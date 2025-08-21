403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
UN Rights Chief Denounces U.S. Sanctions on ICC Judges
(MENAFN) The UN human rights chief condemned the recent US sanctions targeting judges and deputy prosecutors of the International Criminal Court (ICC), urging the global community to take immediate protective measures.
Volker Turk declared on Thursday, "The relentless intensification of US reprisals against international institutions and their personnel must stop."
He emphasized that imposing sanctions on judges and prosecutors for carrying out their duties under international law "is an assault on the rule of law and corrodes justice."
Turk called for the revocation of sanctions against the two judges and two deputy prosecutors designated on Wednesday, alongside the four judges and one prosecutor previously targeted, as well as the sanction on the UN Human Rights Council's special rapporteur monitoring the occupied Palestinian territories.
"In the meantime, I call on States to take immediate steps to protect all of them, including by taking measures to encourage corporations operating within their jurisdiction not to implement the sanctions against these individuals," he said.
He further urged, "States need to step up to defend the institutions they have created to uphold and defend human rights and the rule of law. Those working to document, investigate and prosecute serious violations of international law should not have to work in fear."
Volker Turk declared on Thursday, "The relentless intensification of US reprisals against international institutions and their personnel must stop."
He emphasized that imposing sanctions on judges and prosecutors for carrying out their duties under international law "is an assault on the rule of law and corrodes justice."
Turk called for the revocation of sanctions against the two judges and two deputy prosecutors designated on Wednesday, alongside the four judges and one prosecutor previously targeted, as well as the sanction on the UN Human Rights Council's special rapporteur monitoring the occupied Palestinian territories.
"In the meantime, I call on States to take immediate steps to protect all of them, including by taking measures to encourage corporations operating within their jurisdiction not to implement the sanctions against these individuals," he said.
He further urged, "States need to step up to defend the institutions they have created to uphold and defend human rights and the rule of law. Those working to document, investigate and prosecute serious violations of international law should not have to work in fear."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment