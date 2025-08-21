Prime Minister Meets US Senator

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, met at the Amiri Diwan on Thursday with Member of the Senate in the Congress of the United States of America HE Senator Joni Ernst, who is visiting the country.

During the meeting, they reviewed the close strategic relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America and ways to support and strengthen them, in addition to a number of topics of common interest.

