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Paritee Hires Elizabeth Gladwin To Lead Data And Innovation
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON-Paritee, the parent company of PR agencies including Norway's Geelmuyden Kiese and the UK's Brands2Life, has hired Elizabeth Gladwin as chief data and innovation officer in a move to accelerate the group's capabilities in AI-led innovation, data-driven communications, and strategic intelligence.
Gladwin joins Paritee from Weber Shandwick, where she led a multimarket team of insight specialists, analysts and researchers. Her experience spans audience intelligence, influencer analysis, channel analytics, advanced measurement solutions and applied AI pilots. turning deep learning, mathematical modelling and large-scale experimentation into repeatable solutions and signature products.
Gladwin will lead the development of Paritee's AI, data, analytics and strategic intelligence capabilities, working closely with teams across the network to embed advanced analytics and automation into communications strategy, corporate advisory and brand work.
Her role builds on Paritee's existing capabilities, including Truth Consulting, led by CEO Matilda Andersson; the group's specialist research and intelligence practice; and the Paritee AI Hub, headed by Henrik Ebbesen. These capabilities apply AI and advanced analytics to communications, stakeholder intelligence and decision-making.
“Communications today is being reshaped by AI and data, from how insight is generated, to how ideas are created, to how impact is measured” says Gladwin.“Paritee can build data and AI capabilities as a modern network from the ground up, designing AI first ways of working rather than retrofitting legacy systems. I'm excited to join at this stage of Paritee's growth journey.”
Jonas Palmqvist, CEO of Paritee, adds:“As our clients navigate increasingly complex environments, the ability to combine creativity, communications expertise and advanced data analysis is becoming a decisive advantage.”
Gladwin will be based in London and will work across Paritee's growing international network.
Gladwin joins Paritee from Weber Shandwick, where she led a multimarket team of insight specialists, analysts and researchers. Her experience spans audience intelligence, influencer analysis, channel analytics, advanced measurement solutions and applied AI pilots. turning deep learning, mathematical modelling and large-scale experimentation into repeatable solutions and signature products.
Gladwin will lead the development of Paritee's AI, data, analytics and strategic intelligence capabilities, working closely with teams across the network to embed advanced analytics and automation into communications strategy, corporate advisory and brand work.
Her role builds on Paritee's existing capabilities, including Truth Consulting, led by CEO Matilda Andersson; the group's specialist research and intelligence practice; and the Paritee AI Hub, headed by Henrik Ebbesen. These capabilities apply AI and advanced analytics to communications, stakeholder intelligence and decision-making.
“Communications today is being reshaped by AI and data, from how insight is generated, to how ideas are created, to how impact is measured” says Gladwin.“Paritee can build data and AI capabilities as a modern network from the ground up, designing AI first ways of working rather than retrofitting legacy systems. I'm excited to join at this stage of Paritee's growth journey.”
Jonas Palmqvist, CEO of Paritee, adds:“As our clients navigate increasingly complex environments, the ability to combine creativity, communications expertise and advanced data analysis is becoming a decisive advantage.”
Gladwin will be based in London and will work across Paritee's growing international network.
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