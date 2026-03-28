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Land O'lakes Taps Abbey Shilling To Lead Communications
(MENAFN- PRovoke) MINNEAPOLIS - Land O'Lakes, Inc. has promoted Abbey Shilling to VP of communications, effective April 1, as longtime communications leader Kim Olson prepares to retire.
Shilling will report to SVP and CMO Heather Malenshek and take on responsibility for the company's enterprise communications, spanning internal and external audiences.
She steps into the role after more than a decade with Land O'Lakes, where she has served as director of communications. During her time with the company, she has worked across the cooperative's business units and led initiatives tied to corporate reputation, brand storytelling and stakeholder engagement.
Olson, who has served as chief communications officer and VP of communications, will retire effective May 1 following a long tenure with the company.
"This next chapter builds on an incredibly strong foundation – I'm so deeply grateful to Kim Olson for her leadership over the last decade and for the trust‐based, high‐impact communications organization we built," Shilling wrote in a LinkedIn post. "This Comms team is smart, dynamic and world‐class at a company shaping the future of ag and I'm energized by what we'll build together."
Shilling will report to SVP and CMO Heather Malenshek and take on responsibility for the company's enterprise communications, spanning internal and external audiences.
She steps into the role after more than a decade with Land O'Lakes, where she has served as director of communications. During her time with the company, she has worked across the cooperative's business units and led initiatives tied to corporate reputation, brand storytelling and stakeholder engagement.
Olson, who has served as chief communications officer and VP of communications, will retire effective May 1 following a long tenure with the company.
"This next chapter builds on an incredibly strong foundation – I'm so deeply grateful to Kim Olson for her leadership over the last decade and for the trust‐based, high‐impact communications organization we built," Shilling wrote in a LinkedIn post. "This Comms team is smart, dynamic and world‐class at a company shaping the future of ag and I'm energized by what we'll build together."
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