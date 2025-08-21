Azerbaijan's Baku Kicking Off Talks On Cooperation Between CIS Prosecutor Offices (PHOTO)
The General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan stated that Azerbaijani Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with Zhdanov during the visit. Aliyev welcomed the delegation, praising the activities of the Coordinating Council and noting that this was the second visit to Azerbaijan in a short period, highlighting the strong ties between the institutions.
“Expressing gratitude for the warm reception, Yuri Zhdanov conveyed greetings from Russian Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov and emphasized the Coordinating Council's commitment to strengthening legal cooperation with Azerbaijan, while appreciating the active role of the Azerbaijani Prosecutor's Office in the organization's work.
During the meeting, discussions focused on organizing anniversary events for the 30th anniversary of the Coordinating Council and preparations for its 35th session, which will be held in Tajikistan in October 2025,” the office said.
