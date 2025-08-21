FAVO Capital President Shaun Quin Joins Forbes Business Council

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Expanding Thought Leadership in Private Credit and Diversified Investments

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO), a diversified finance company providing alternative revenue-based funding solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States, complemented by strategic investments in income-producing real estate, today announced that President Shaun Quin has been accepted into the Forbes Business Council, an invitation-only organization for accomplished business executives and thought leaders.

Quin was selected by a review committee based on his proven record of leadership, business development, and strategic innovation. His acceptance recognizes more than two decades of experience driving growth across capital markets, alternative finance, and organizational transformation.

“It's a true honor to be invited to join the Forbes Business Council. This recognition marks an exciting milestone in my career, and I'm deeply grateful to Forbes for the opportunity,” said Shaun Quin, President of FAVO Capital.“Being part of such a dynamic community of business leaders is both inspiring and invaluable, and I look forward to contributing meaningfully to the conversation.”

As a Council member, Quin will gain access to a curated network of peers and experts, with the opportunity to contribute thought leadership articles on Forbes.com and participate in exclusive panels and events. His first article,“Why Some Small Businesses Turn to Private Credit - And What Owners Should Consider ,” was published on on August 19, 2025. His involvement aligns with FAVO Capital's ongoing mission to expand access to flexible funding for underserved small businesses across the U.S.

About Shaun Quin

Shaun Quin joined FAVO Capital in 2020 and currently serves as President, overseeing strategy, operations, and corporate development. He previously led RLT Atwood International, the world's first publicly listed blockchain investment firm, and brings experience across multiple sectors as a founder, investor, and award-winning innovator. Quin was recognized with a Microsoft Award for Technology Innovation and has a long-standing track record in building cross-border business ventures.

Connect with Shaun on LinkedIn

About FAVO Capital, Inc.

FAVO Capital, Inc. (OTC: FAVO) is a diversified finance company. FAVO provides alternative revenue-based funding solutions to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) across the United States, complemented by strategic investments in income-producing real estate. Since inception, FAVO has supported more than 10,000 businesses through the purchase of future receipts, while building a portfolio of stabilized, cash-flowing real estate assets that strengthen its balance sheet and expand its collateral base. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL, with operations in New York and the Dominican Republic, FAVO Capital is committed to financial transparency, sustainable growth, and creating long-term value for its shareholders.

About Forbes Councils

Forbes Councils are invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert team behind Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). Members are selected based on their professional accomplishments and ability to contribute to a community of like-minded business leaders.

To learn more, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to future events or the future financial performance of FAVO Capital, Inc. (the“Company”) and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "intends," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "continues," or similar terminology. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of the website launch, the Company's upcoming uplisting to Nasdaq, growth strategy, expansion plans, financial performance, and future business prospects.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations and projections based on information available as of the date of this release and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to general economic, financial, and business conditions; changes in market demand; the Company's ability to successfully execute its strategic initiatives; the Company's ability to complete complementary acquisitions and dispositions that benefit the Company; the Company's continued ability to pay operating costs and ability to meet demand for its financial products and services and real estate operations; the Company's ability to integrate its newly acquired real estate operations with its existing revenue-based funding solutions; competition in the financial services industry and real estate industry; regulatory compliance; and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

The Company cautions investors that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those projected. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Company Contact:

FAVO Capital, Inc.

4300 N University Drive, D-105

Lauderhill, FL 33351



Investor Contact:

Scott McGowan

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Phone: Email: ...



