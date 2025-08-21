403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Apartment & Condo Construction Market to Reach $124.2 Billion by 2032 Amid Surge in Rental Demand
(MENAFN- P&S Intelligence) According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the U.S. apartment and condominium construction market is witnessing a remarkable surge, with its value reaching USD 91.1 billion in 2024 and projected to hit USD 124.2 billion by 2032, growing at a steady CAGR of 4.1% from 2025 to 2032. This expansion is primarily fueled by stabilizing inflation, reduced interest rates, and a rising appetite for housing in bustling urban and suburban centers like New York, Dallas, and Austin.
2024 marked a record-breaking year, with developers completing over 500,000 rental units. This surge led to 666,000 units being sold or leased—an impressive 450,000-unit increase year-over-year. The occupancy rate remained robust at 94.8%, even as rental prices softened due to the influx of new properties. Developers are increasingly embracing sustainable materials, digital management tools, and energy-efficient systems to meet modern expectations and secure green certifications, making them more competitive and attractive to tenants.
Key Insights
• Low-rise and garden-style apartments lead the market with a 45% share, particularly flourishing in suburban and exurban areas where land availability and lower costs make them a practical choice for families.
• High-rise buildings, with 10+ floors, are the fastest-growing category, driven by increasing demand in densely populated urban areas.
• New construction holds the lion’s share of 75%, driven by population growth and infrastructure development, with cities rapidly expanding and government-backed housing initiatives gaining momentum.
• Sustainable and smart housing is the fastest-growing construction type as developers aim for greener, tech-integrated buildings that appeal to environmentally conscious tenants.
• Mid-range housing dominates the market at 55%, offering affordability and comfort to middle-income families, professional renters, and first-time buyers.
• Affordable & workforce housing is the fastest-growing price category, reflecting increased demand among cost-sensitive renters amid rising home prices.
• Rental apartments account for a commanding 80% market share, supported by strong urban migration trends, short-term living preferences, and a vibrant rental culture.
• Senior living and assisted housing is the fastest-growing end-user segment, spurred by aging demographics and the need for dedicated residential solutions.
• The South leads regional revenue generation with a 45% share, supported by 359,000 unit completions in 2024, particularly in Sunbelt metros such as Dallas, Miami, and Houston.
• The West is the fastest-growing regional market, driven by rising populations, economic growth, and heightened rental demand.
• Smart building technologies, including IoT-enabled security, smart thermostats, and automated lighting, are gaining traction, helping reduce utility consumption by up to 20%.
• Regulatory standards such as the National Green Building Standard (NGBS) and LEED certification requirements are pushing developers toward eco-conscious construction practices.
• Lower federal funds rates—reduced to 4.25–4.5% in April 2025—have made construction financing more feasible, stimulating project launches.
• Gen Z and millennials are favoring rentals over ownership, driven by flexibility, high home prices, and lifestyle preferences.
• Mixed-use developments are on the rise, allowing developers to maximize returns through a blend of residential, commercial, and recreational facilities.
• Major players include Crow Holdings, Related Companies, Greystar Real Estate Partners, AvalonBay Communities, Camden Property Trust, and more, actively shaping the market landscape with diverse project portfolios.
• In recent developments, Crow Holdings Capital secured USD 3.1 billion for its U.S. Diversified Value-Add Real Estate Fund, and Bozzuto Construction launched the Avonlea Affordable Senior Housing project in Virginia.
2024 marked a record-breaking year, with developers completing over 500,000 rental units. This surge led to 666,000 units being sold or leased—an impressive 450,000-unit increase year-over-year. The occupancy rate remained robust at 94.8%, even as rental prices softened due to the influx of new properties. Developers are increasingly embracing sustainable materials, digital management tools, and energy-efficient systems to meet modern expectations and secure green certifications, making them more competitive and attractive to tenants.
Key Insights
• Low-rise and garden-style apartments lead the market with a 45% share, particularly flourishing in suburban and exurban areas where land availability and lower costs make them a practical choice for families.
• High-rise buildings, with 10+ floors, are the fastest-growing category, driven by increasing demand in densely populated urban areas.
• New construction holds the lion’s share of 75%, driven by population growth and infrastructure development, with cities rapidly expanding and government-backed housing initiatives gaining momentum.
• Sustainable and smart housing is the fastest-growing construction type as developers aim for greener, tech-integrated buildings that appeal to environmentally conscious tenants.
• Mid-range housing dominates the market at 55%, offering affordability and comfort to middle-income families, professional renters, and first-time buyers.
• Affordable & workforce housing is the fastest-growing price category, reflecting increased demand among cost-sensitive renters amid rising home prices.
• Rental apartments account for a commanding 80% market share, supported by strong urban migration trends, short-term living preferences, and a vibrant rental culture.
• Senior living and assisted housing is the fastest-growing end-user segment, spurred by aging demographics and the need for dedicated residential solutions.
• The South leads regional revenue generation with a 45% share, supported by 359,000 unit completions in 2024, particularly in Sunbelt metros such as Dallas, Miami, and Houston.
• The West is the fastest-growing regional market, driven by rising populations, economic growth, and heightened rental demand.
• Smart building technologies, including IoT-enabled security, smart thermostats, and automated lighting, are gaining traction, helping reduce utility consumption by up to 20%.
• Regulatory standards such as the National Green Building Standard (NGBS) and LEED certification requirements are pushing developers toward eco-conscious construction practices.
• Lower federal funds rates—reduced to 4.25–4.5% in April 2025—have made construction financing more feasible, stimulating project launches.
• Gen Z and millennials are favoring rentals over ownership, driven by flexibility, high home prices, and lifestyle preferences.
• Mixed-use developments are on the rise, allowing developers to maximize returns through a blend of residential, commercial, and recreational facilities.
• Major players include Crow Holdings, Related Companies, Greystar Real Estate Partners, AvalonBay Communities, Camden Property Trust, and more, actively shaping the market landscape with diverse project portfolios.
• In recent developments, Crow Holdings Capital secured USD 3.1 billion for its U.S. Diversified Value-Add Real Estate Fund, and Bozzuto Construction launched the Avonlea Affordable Senior Housing project in Virginia.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment