Watch: Hacker Exposes UP Man Accused Of Fake Tech Support Racket, Police Step In
The accused, identified as Gaurav Trivedi, allegedly posed as Microsoft's technical support to dupe unsuspecting users. The revelations came from an X user, who goes by the handle NanoBaiter, known for exposing online scam networks.
“Meet Gaurav Trivedi, an Indian scammer who impersonates Microsoft support and rips off vulnerable people. He tried to scam me, but instead of paying him, I hacked into his laptop and switched on his webcam,” NanoBaiter wrote in a post that has since gone viral.Also Read | Driver loses ₹2.38 lakh in credit card scam; here's how to stay safe
According to the hacker , the alleged scam followed a typical pattern: a fake pop-up warning would freeze a victim's screen, play loud alarm sounds, and prompt them to call a bogus helpline number. Once victims made the call, fraudsters would allegedly convince them to grant remote access through tools such as AnyDesk or TeamViewer, ultimately stealing money or sensitive data.
NanoBaiter claimed he turned the tables by using a virtual machine to infiltrate Trivedi's system. He said he obtained a live feed from the suspect's webcam, identified him through a softphone dialer, and even tracked his location to an apartment complex in Raebareli by exploiting his laptop's Wi-Fi card.
The hacker went on to share screenshots and clips that allegedly showed Trivedi at home, eating, sleeping, and simultaneously carrying out the scam. He later tagged Raebareli Police in his posts, urging them to take action.Also Read | Alert Gmail users! Google warns 1.8 billion accounts vulnerable to new AI scam
Responding to the claims, the district police confirmed on X that the matter had been escalated.“The officer in charge of the cyber police station has been directed to investigate and take necessary action,” the official statement read.
The unusual twist, a hacker exposing a scammer, quickly drew reactions online. One user commented,“Hackers hacking scammers is probably the best and most satisfying content on the internet.”Also Read | 'Never fall for no EMI till possession trap': Reddit user warns Indians
Another user wrote,“Okay, this is legitimately so cool. I wish I was this badass. Thanks for doing what you're doing!”
“Incredible! He thought he knew it all until he met a superior computer wizard,” the third user commented.
