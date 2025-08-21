403
FDA Cautions on Radioactive Isotope in Shrimp
(MENAFN) The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a strong advisory urging people not to consume, distribute, or serve a specific batch of raw frozen shrimp, expressing concerns over potential contamination by a harmful radioactive substance.
The contaminated shrimp shipment, imported by the Indonesian company PT.
Bahari Makmur Sejati (BMS Foods), was distributed under Walmart’s Great Value brand across 13 states, including Texas, Florida, and Pennsylvania.
The FDA discovered traces of cesium-137, a radioactive isotope, in the product.
Although no tainted packages are confirmed to have reached store shelves, officials are advising the public to act with caution.
“If you recently purchased one of the impacted lots of Great Value raw frozen shrimp from Walmart, throw it away. Do not eat or serve this product,” the FDA emphasized in a public notice on Tuesday.
“Distributors and retailers should dispose of this product and should not sell or serve this product.”
The issue first came to light when customs agents detected cesium-137 in containers at ports located in Los Angeles, Houston, Savannah, and Miami.
The FDA later confirmed that at least one breaded shrimp sample contained the isotope.
Although the radiation levels were beneath the agency’s threshold for regulatory concern, all potentially contaminated shipments were blocked from entering the United States.
Walmart has already pulled the affected product from its shelves and has encouraged customers to either discard the shrimp or request a reimbursement.
Cesium-137 is a radioactive byproduct of nuclear fission, known to pose serious health risks. If consumed, it can damage DNA and significantly raise the likelihood of developing cancer.
