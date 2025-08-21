403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Huawei, KCB Bank organize classroom workshop in Kenya
(MENAFN) Chinese tech company Huawei, together with KCB Bank, organized a Smart Classroom Workshop in Nairobi to advance digital education in underserved areas of Kenya.
The full-day event gathered representatives from 20 Kenyan schools exploring the use of Huawei’s Smart Classroom Solution, a digital platform designed to improve learning outcomes through enhanced interactivity and accessibility.
"At Huawei, we believe technology should be an equalizer," said Maureen Mwaniki, public affairs director at Huawei Kenya. She explained that the Smart Classroom Solution aims to digitize education and provide students from all backgrounds, including underserved communities, with access to top-quality learning environments.
Mwaniki also noted that the workshop aligns with Kenya’s Vision 2030 economic plan and supports several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, forming part of Huawei’s broader initiative to promote digital inclusion in the country’s education sector.
The full-day event gathered representatives from 20 Kenyan schools exploring the use of Huawei’s Smart Classroom Solution, a digital platform designed to improve learning outcomes through enhanced interactivity and accessibility.
"At Huawei, we believe technology should be an equalizer," said Maureen Mwaniki, public affairs director at Huawei Kenya. She explained that the Smart Classroom Solution aims to digitize education and provide students from all backgrounds, including underserved communities, with access to top-quality learning environments.
Mwaniki also noted that the workshop aligns with Kenya’s Vision 2030 economic plan and supports several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, forming part of Huawei’s broader initiative to promote digital inclusion in the country’s education sector.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment