Huawei, KCB Bank organize classroom workshop in Kenya

2025-08-21 05:40:51
(MENAFN) Chinese tech company Huawei, together with KCB Bank, organized a Smart Classroom Workshop in Nairobi to advance digital education in underserved areas of Kenya.

The full-day event gathered representatives from 20 Kenyan schools exploring the use of Huawei’s Smart Classroom Solution, a digital platform designed to improve learning outcomes through enhanced interactivity and accessibility.

"At Huawei, we believe technology should be an equalizer," said Maureen Mwaniki, public affairs director at Huawei Kenya. She explained that the Smart Classroom Solution aims to digitize education and provide students from all backgrounds, including underserved communities, with access to top-quality learning environments.

Mwaniki also noted that the workshop aligns with Kenya’s Vision 2030 economic plan and supports several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, forming part of Huawei’s broader initiative to promote digital inclusion in the country’s education sector.

