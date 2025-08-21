Taiwan's ICAO Exclusion A Danger To Global Aviation
The body's 193 member states and a large number of international organizations are invited, which establishes the worldwide policy of the organization for the upcoming triennium. Regrettably, Taiwan is barred from the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly, as its exclusion poses risks to international aviation.
The ICAO is the body that regulates and supervises civilian aviation around the world. The ICAO endorsed a global strategy for strengthening aviation security worldwide, which stated that the initiative's success rests on a uniform approach to establishing consistent
standards.
Deficiencies in any part of the system are a threat to the whole, with the ICAO position that these must be addressed through bolstering international cooperation in aviation security and harmonizing the implementation of security measures.
Aviation safety and security transcend national borders. To ensure the highest standards of air safety worldwide, ICAO cannot afford to exclude Taiwan from participation in its activities.
It's important and necessary that Taiwan participates in relevant organizations, especially since the Taipei Flight Information Region (Taipei FIR) covers 180,000 square nautical miles and borders four other FIRs (Fukuoka, Manila, Hong Kong and Shanghai). It is located off mainland China's eastern seaboard and between Japan and the Philippines.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Dental Insurance Market Size Projected To Reach USD 486.80 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 6.79%.
- Hydroxyapatite Market Size Worth USD 4.22 Billion Globally, By 2033 At A CAGR Of 4.94%
- Diacetone Alcohol (DAA) Prices Q2 2025: Index, Price Fluctuations And Forecast
- Agriculture Drones Market Size To Reach USD 31,882.58 Million By 2033 With A 27.97% CAGR
- Saudi Arabia Commercial Drones Market Set To Surge USD 3,334.1 Million By 2033: Trends & Outlook
- GCC Trade Finance Market Size To Reach USD 2.0 Billion By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
CommentsNo comment