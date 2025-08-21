Taiwan's ICAO Exclusion A Danger To Global Aviation

MENAFN - Asia Times) The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is scheduled to hold its triennial meeting between September 23 and October 3 in Montreal, Canada.

The body's 193 member states and a large number of international organizations are invited, which establishes the worldwide policy of the organization for the upcoming triennium. Regrettably, Taiwan is barred from the 42nd Session of the ICAO Assembly, as its exclusion poses risks to international aviation.

The ICAO is the body that regulates and supervises civilian aviation around the world. The ICAO endorsed a global strategy for strengthening aviation security worldwide, which stated that the initiative's success rests on a uniform approach to establishing consistent

standards.

Deficiencies in any part of the system are a threat to the whole, with the ICAO position that these must be addressed through bolstering international cooperation in aviation security and harmonizing the implementation of security measures.

Aviation safety and security transcend national borders. To ensure the highest standards of air safety worldwide, ICAO cannot afford to exclude Taiwan from participation in its activities.

It's important and necessary that Taiwan participates in relevant organizations, especially since the Taipei Flight Information Region (Taipei FIR) covers 180,000 square nautical miles and borders four other FIRs (Fukuoka, Manila, Hong Kong and Shanghai). It is located off mainland China's eastern seaboard and between Japan and the Philippines.