Aspire Academy Football Student-Athletes Kick Off Pre-Season With Bulgarian Summer Training Camp

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Aspire Academy football teams kicked off their first pre-season football training camp saw the 2010, 2011 and 2012/13 generations travelling to Bansko, Bulgaria from August 7 to 16, 2025. The season ahead promises to be an exciting one with many Aspire Academy players and graduates aiming to be included in the final Qatar squad for the upcoming FIFA Under-17 World Cup, which is being hosted at the Academy in November.

With the Under-17 World Cup now an annual tournament, instead of biennial, and the next five editions all being hosted by Qatar, all of Aspire Academy's young footballers will be keen to develop andimpress enough to represent the nation at future editions of the tournament.

A total of 64 players spent 10 days, from August 7 to 16, working not only on developing their football skills but also improving their fitness levels ahead of the 2025-25 football season. In addition to outdoor sessions,the student-athletes also participated inseveral whiteboard meetings with their coaches to discuss tactics and strategies.

The youngsters had the chance to relax and enjoyed free time to discover more about their surroundings in the Bulgarian mountains, including Pirin National Park.

Inaki Gonzalez Abdia, Technical Coordinator for Aspire Academy's Football Department, explained the main aims of the pre-season trip to Bulgaria.

“This marks our official return to activity after the off-season break. The main objective is to reignite the competitive mindset of our players while setting the foundations for the season ahead,” he said.

“Bansko, Bulgaria,is the perfect location to begin this journey. The camp benefits from great training facilities and an ideal environment that allows our players to focus fully on performance, learning, and improving team cohesion.”

“This first stage of preseason is crucial; it allows us not only to introduce and reinforce our game principles but also to reconnect with the players, align on individual development plans, and promote the values that define our academy.”

“Away from the pitch, we place strong emphasis on healthy habits, professional routines, and creating a 24-hour high-performance culture.“That extends to rest, nutrition, and mental preparation. This comprehensive approach ensures every player is equipped to grow both as an athlete and as an individual.”