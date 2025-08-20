Dubai is buzzing with lifestyle experiences this season, offering the perfect mix of relaxation, indulgence, and preparation for the year ahead. From sun-soaked summer escapes with luxurious new chocolate creations, and smart back-to-school essentials, there's something for everyone looking to soak up the season, treat their taste buds, or gear up for a successful school year.

Recommended For You

voco Bonnington Dubai's Summer Escape with RIVA Beach Access

voco Bonnington Dubai invites guests to enjoy the ultimate summer escape with a perfect blend of sun, sea, and relaxation. Highlights include complimentary access to RIVA Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah, poolside Swim and Dine nights from AED 100, and the Author's Lounge for coffee, croissants, and co-working at AED 65. Dining options feature a refined Business Lunch (2 courses AED 79, 3 courses AED 99) and All-Day Breakfast until 4 pm at The Cavendish. With luxurious rooms, leisure facilities, and exceptional cuisine, voco Bonnington Dubai is the ideal destination to unwind, connect, and indulge this season.

For reservations, contact: ...

RIVA Beach Club Launches“The Great Family Weekend

RIVA Beach Club on Palm Jumeirah is turning up the summer vibes with“The Great Family Weekend,” running every Saturday and Sunday from 9 AM to 10 PM starting 2nd August 2025. For AED 399 per couple, adults can relax poolside with a chef-curated menu and drinks, while kids enjoy a VIP package at AED 99 with food and treats. RIVA also offers midweek escapes with Ladies Day on Wednesdays (AED 75), Mankind Tuesday for men (AED 99 with beach access, food, and activity discounts), and Taco Fridays serving bold Mexican flavours. With sun, surf, and family fun, RIVA delivers unforgettable beachside experiences all summer.

For reservations and inquiries - +971 58 278 4024

Ghraoui Unveils Three Decadent New Flavours

Ghraoui, the renowned house of fine chocolates, unveils three luxurious new flavours-Crêtes de Cacahuètes, Ghraoui Rose, and Macanella-each blending heritage-inspired craftsmanship with contemporary elegance. From silky milk chocolate with peanuts to opulent macadamia and hazelnut praline, these creations offer a refined journey of texture and taste. Available in boutiques worldwide and with delivery across the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia, Ghraoui continues to celebrate indulgence with sophistication.

Babyshop's Back-to-School Drop Is All About Quality Gear that Delivers

As the back-to-school season kicks off, Babyshop makes prepping for the classroom a breeze with a curated selection of bags, lunch essentials, bottles, value sets, and uniforms-all designed for durability, style, and smart pricing. From character backpacks starting at AED 49 and fun, functional lunchboxes from AED 19, to spill-proof water bottles from AED 12 and versatile value sets from AED 69, there's something for every child. Babyshop's breathable, everyday uniforms start at just AED 17, ensuring comfort and practicality. Quality, safety, and affordability come together to help kids start the school year strong.