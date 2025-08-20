Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ: WLDS) Expands Neural Interface Tech For Military Applications, Reinforces AI Wearables Leadership



WLDS recently launched an initiative to develop advanced human-machine interfaces specifically designed for military scenarios

Wearable Devices operates at the nexus of neural sensing, AI and user experience design These developments underscore the company's broader mission: To redefine human-computer interactions by harnessing AI-powered, intuitive neural input systems

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network)

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ: WLDS ) is extending the boundaries of human-machine interaction, taking its neural interface technology from consumer input device to the front lines of defense innovation. Known for creating AI-powered, gesture-controlled wearables that let users interact without touch, the company is now developing advanced, touchless control systems for military tactical applications, opening the door to a new era of precision, speed and safety in high-stakes environments (ibn/pNRjO ).

The company recently launched an initiative to develop advanced human-machine interfaces specifically designed for military scenarios. This project reflects the company's strategy of extending its proprietary neural sensing platforms, exemplified by consumer-focused products such as the...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to WLDS are available in the company's newsroom at

About AINewsWire

AINewsWire (“AINW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest advancements in artificial intelligence (“AI”), including the technologies, trends and trailblazers driving innovation forward. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, AINW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, AINW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

AINW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from AINewsWire, text“AI” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

href="/cdn-cgi/l/email-protection#8cc9e8e5f8e3fecccdc5c2e9fbffdbe5fee9a2efe3e1" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer noopener">[email protected] AINewsWire is powered by IBN

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the AINewsWire website applicable to all content provided by AINW, wherever published or re-published: imer,