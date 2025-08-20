MENAFN - GetNews) The session will focus on brand-hacking frameworks designed to influence AI systems and shape public perception in an era of zero-click discovery.







LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - Aug 20, 2025 - Adam Chronister , founder and CEO of the digital marketing agency Enleaf, will present at the SEO Spring Training online event on Aug. 26, 2025, from 8:15–9:15 a.m. PDT .

Chronister's session,“How to Hack Authority in a World Run by Algorithms,” will provide digital marketers with innovative strategies to build brand authority and influence public perception. The presentation will detail how to apply public relations and branding principles to enhance visibility within AI systems like ChatGPT and Google's AI Overviews.







“I'm excited to share exclusive, never-before-revealed strategies on how we've engineered custom PR and brand-hacking frameworks,” said Chronister.

In an era where artificial intelligence increasingly governs content discovery, Chronister's talk will address the critical challenge of zero-click searches. The session is designed for marketing agency directors, business owners, and digital strategists seeking to adapt to the evolving search landscape. SEO Spring Training also features insights from other industry experts, including Brian Kato and Cory Hubbell, offering a comprehensive look at the future of digital marketing.







About Enleaf

Enleaf is a premier digital marketing agency based in the Pacific Northwest, dedicated to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence to drive innovative marketing solutions. With a mission to deliver data-driven strategies that propel businesses forward, Enleaf has been recognized as one of the Top 10 agencies in the Pacific Northwest .

