Investor Alert: NBY, OP, STAI, PNPNF Stocks Under $1 Complete Watch List Inside

Microcap stocks under $1 are drawing trader and investor attention, spanning sectors from biotech and healthcare to shipping, AI security, wireless, and gold mining. Here are some of the most active names making headlines:

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: NBY) NovaBay is carving out a niche in the eyecare and skincare market with its flagship product, Avenova® Antimicrobial Lid and Lash Solution, clinically proven to remove microorganisms and debris from the skin around the eye. Widely used by eyecare professionals for blepharitis and dry-eye disease, Avenova is also available direct-to-consumer through online channels. With its targeted product line and growing adoption, NovaBay continues to advance in a competitive ophthalmic market.

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ: OP) Shipping operator OceanPal reported H1 2025 time charter revenues of $6.2M, down from $12.4M a year earlier. The company posted a net loss of $10.4M, with net loss attributable to common stockholders of $11.9M, compared to $10.3M in H1 2024. The revenue contraction underscores the challenges faced by smaller shipping firms in a volatile freight market, where demand softens while operating costs remain high.

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: STAI) ScanTech AI is enhancing its SENTINEL CT screening systems through a strategic service collaboration with Curie Technologies. The integration of Curie's SaaS platform will deliver real-time digital access to asset data, compliance info, and troubleshooting tools-a move aimed at boosting customer value across aviation, nuclear energy, and customs security markets. CEO Dolan Falconer emphasized the upgrade as a differentiator in highly regulated industries, while positioning ScanTech AI to grow its recurring revenue base.

Incannex Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: IXHL) Australia- and U.S.-listed Incannex announced positive Phase 2 patient-reported outcomes for its investigational therapy IHL-42X in obstructive sleep apnoea (OSA). Structured exit interviews revealed strong improvements in sleep quality, cognition, and daily functioning, aligning with FDA's patient-focused development framework. These findings strengthen Incannex's case for advancing IHL-42X toward later-stage clinical development in a condition affecting millions worldwide.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ: PRSO) Wireless innovator Peraso is navigating a complex strategic alternatives review after receiving an unsolicited non-binding proposal from Mobix Labs earlier this summer. While the Board and advisors opened the process to interested parties under confidentiality terms, Mobix declined, instead signaling potential direct engagement with shareholders. With no formal deal on the table, questions remain as to whether the proposal was a serious overture-or simply market noise-as Peraso continues evaluating options to maximize shareholder value.

Bonus: Canadian Gold Companies Trading in the U.S. – Juniors to Giants

Gold investors are on alert following President Trump's“No Tariffs on Gold” declaration . Three Canadian miners dual-listed in the U.S. are now in sharp focus: Power Metallic Inc. (OTCQB: PNPNF | TSX.V: PNPN) , Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM | OTCQB: ELMGF) , and ESGold Corp. (CSE: ESAU | OTCQB: ESAUF) -all positioned for immediate investor interest. See Original News Article.

For investors tracking stocks under $1, these names highlight the breadth of opportunities across biopharma, AI, shipping, healthcare innovation, wireless tech, and gold mining. Each presents high-risk, high-reward dynamics in today's volatile microcap market-making them ones to watch closely in the weeks ahead.

