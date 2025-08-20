Al-Sisi, Macron Reaffirm Strategic Partnership, Coordinate On Gaza Crisis

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi received a phone call on Wednesday from French President Emmanuel Macron to review bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Gaza conflict, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

Presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shennawy said the two leaders underscored the importance of strengthening the strategic partnership between Egypt and France, particularly in the fields of economy, trade, and investment.

The call also focused on regional developments, with Al-Sisi outlining Egypt's continuing efforts to broker a ceasefire in Gaza, facilitate the release of hostages and detainees, and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid amid the escalating crisis. He reiterated Egypt's categorical rejection of any attempts to forcibly displace Palestinians or undermine their legitimate rights, foremost among them the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the June 4, 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Macron praised Egypt's mediation role and stressed the need for a just and comprehensive settlement of the Palestinian issue, based on the two-state solution and international legitimacy, while calling for urgent measures to launch Gaza's reconstruction.

Al-Sisi welcomed France's plan to recognise the State of Palestine in September 2025, describing it as a pivotal step toward safeguarding Palestinian rights.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close coordination in light of fast-moving developments in the Middle East, highlighting their aligned positions on major regional and international issues, the statement added.