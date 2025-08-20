Ascend Public Charter Schools Achieve Best-Ever Results On New York State ELA, Math, And Science Exams

Ascend Public Charter Schools test results

Ascend students achieve highest proficiency and strongest growth on the New York State exams in the 17-year history of the network

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the 2024–2025 school year, Ascend Public Charter School students achieved the highest proficiency and strongest growth on the New York State English Language Arts (ELA), Math, and Science exams in the history of the network-marking a significant milestone in Ascend's mission to provide an exceptional education that unlocks a life of boundless choice.Ascend students set a new bar moving forward:*Year-over-year proficiency scores improved by 15 points in ELA, 13 points in Math, and 32 points in Science, doubling Science proficiency*Ascend students outperformed the state of New York by more than 17% in each subject, another historic recordThese numbers prove what can happen when Ascend takes deliberate, organization-wide steps to improve student outcomes. After all, student mastery is predicated on the high expectations, diligent work, and passion of the adults who teach and lead them. In the last year, Ascend strengthened instructional practice, sharpened data analysis, and delivered clearer, more actionable feedback to students across the entire network. The results show what's possible when everyone, regardless of role, aligns on instruction, operations, and culture-the very definition of school quality and a priority for Ascend Charter Schools in the 2025-2026 school year.These results are not the finish line. They are a proof point of what is possible, and how much more Ascend can grow for students. It validates the network's belief in what students, families, and educators can achieve when clear, aligned, and focused. It affirms Ascend's responsibility to double down on what works and chart a new course defined by the pursuit of true mastery of knowledge, expansive opportunities, and boundless choice.Next week, Ascend classrooms will again be alive with students' voices, questions, dreams, and laughter. Some students will be stepping through the door for the first time, and some will return for another year of challenge and growth. They will walk in knowing they belong, and Ascend will be ready to meet them with the same joy, belief, and high expectations that made this historic achievement possible.***About Ascend Public Charter SchoolsAscend is a network of K-12 public charter schools serving nearly 6,000 students in 17 schools across Brooklyn-New York's most populous borough. Ascend exists to serve every student, helping them embody their inherent excellence by providing rich, joyful learning experiences that unlock a life of boundless choice.

