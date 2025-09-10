MENAFN - The Conversation) Assistant Professor of Marketing, University of Tennessee Profile Articles Activity

Annika Abell is an assistant professor of marketing and a behavioral researcher with interests in digital marketing and sensory marketing. She is also James A & Natalie Haslam Faculty Fellow. Prior to becoming a professor, she co-owned a digital marketing agency in Germany specializing in social media and advertising. She also has more than ten years of work experience as a graphic designer and media buyer. Abell received two grants from the Association of Consumer Research (TCR group) for her research related to economically underprivileged consumer groups.