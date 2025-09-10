Annika Abell
Annika Abell is an assistant professor of marketing and a behavioral researcher with interests in digital marketing and sensory marketing. She is also James A & Natalie Haslam Faculty Fellow. Prior to becoming a professor, she co-owned a digital marketing agency in Germany specializing in social media and advertising. She also has more than ten years of work experience as a graphic designer and media buyer. Abell received two grants from the Association of Consumer Research (TCR group) for her research related to economically underprivileged consumer groups.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- From Zero To Crypto Hero In 25 Minutes: Changelly Introduces A Free Gamified Crash Course
- Bitmex And Tradingview Announce Trading Campaign, Offering 100,000 USDT In Rewards And More
- FBS Analysis Shows Ethereum Positioning As Wall Street's Base Layer
- Japan Halal Food Market Size To Surpass USD 323.6 Billion By 2033 With A CAGR Of 8.1%
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.6 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- DOLLUM Expands Wallet Opportunities, Introducing New Security Features Following The DOL Token Sale
CommentsNo comment