Explosion Hits US Embassy in Oslo, No Injuries Reported
(MENAFN) An explosion occurred near the US Embassy in Oslo early Sunday, resulting in minor damage but leaving no one hurt, according to reports from Norwegian authorities.
The Norwegian Police Service (Politiet) said officers were deployed in large numbers to the Huseby district of western Oslo after receiving reports of a loud blast at around 1 a.m. local time (0000 GMT). Police confirmed they were in contact with embassy officials and that no injuries have been reported.
Authorities later verified that the explosion occurred near the consular entrance of the embassy, causing only limited damage.
“Several reports of a bang were received around 01:00 am. We arrived shortly afterward and confirmed that an explosion had occurred that struck the US Embassy,” police incident commander Michael Dellemyr told Norwegian media.
He added that the blast led to minor damage, but officials are not providing details about the cause or type of damage as the investigation remains in its early stages.
Police said they are searching for one or more suspects while conducting crime-scene examinations and interviewing witnesses. They also reported that no further explosive threats have been detected in the vicinity of the embassy.
