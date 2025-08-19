New Book Offers A Guide To Unlocking Intuition And Building Spiritually Aligned Communities
"It's difficult to find an alternative spiritual community of like-minded people," said McCauley. "I want to help people build their own, one that is powerful, rewarding and engaging."
McCauley states that people tend to adopt self-isolating approaches to spiritual growth, such as individual meditations through an app, journaling, and reading spiritually-themed books. She hopes her book offers an engaging approach that empowers readers to step out of isolation and build their own spiritual support network.
"Whether a beginner or a seasoned practitioner," said McCauley, "this book provides a blueprint for creating a supportive, nurturing environment, where individuals can explore their spiritual gifts and share their experiences with like-minded souls."
"The Life-Changing Power of Group Psychometry" By Kim McCauley, Ph.D.
ISBN: 9798765257531 (softcover); 9798765257555 (hardcover); 9798765257548 (electronic)
Available at Balboa Press , Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Kim McCauley, Ph.D. is a retired writing professor and university administrator who adopted a second profession as a cranio-sacral therapist and Reiki Master. She has recorded a few meditations and teaches classes on energy therapy and intuition. Her joys include spending time with her wife, traveling, painting, walking her dog, Pearl and hosting a psychometry group. For more information, please visit .
General Inquiries:
LAVIDGE – Phoenix
Ziggy Goldfarb
[email protected]
SOURCE Balboa Press
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment