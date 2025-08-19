New Book Offers A Guide To Unlocking Intuition And Building Spiritually Aligned Communities

MENAFN - PR Newswire) In "The Life-Changing Power of Group Psychometry," McCauley explains how psychometry, using a personal object as a conduit for giving and receiving a psychic reading, can become a tool for self- development and spiritual growth. Drawing from her own and others' personal experiences, she demonstrates how practicing psychometry in a group setting not only enhances individual intuition but also creates a deep, lasting bond among participants. The final sections of the book also present a step-by-step guide on how others can attempt to find their spiritual tribe and create a similar group of their own.

"It's difficult to find an alternative spiritual community of like-minded people," said McCauley. "I want to help people build their own, one that is powerful, rewarding and engaging."

McCauley states that people tend to adopt self-isolating approaches to spiritual growth, such as individual meditations through an app, journaling, and reading spiritually-themed books. She hopes her book offers an engaging approach that empowers readers to step out of isolation and build their own spiritual support network.

"Whether a beginner or a seasoned practitioner," said McCauley, "this book provides a blueprint for creating a supportive, nurturing environment, where individuals can explore their spiritual gifts and share their experiences with like-minded souls."

"The Life-Changing Power of Group Psychometry" By Kim McCauley, Ph.D.

About the author

Kim McCauley, Ph.D. is a retired writing professor and university administrator who adopted a second profession as a cranio-sacral therapist and Reiki Master. She has recorded a few meditations and teaches classes on energy therapy and intuition. Her joys include spending time with her wife, traveling, painting, walking her dog, Pearl and hosting a psychometry group. For more information, please visit .

