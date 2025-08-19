Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Is Shafali Verma's Future At Stake After Snub? Neetu David Clarifies

BCCI women's senior team chief selector, Neetu David, spoke about Shafali Verma's future in the Indian team after she was excluded from the 15-member squad for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup 2025. Neetu, alongside the Indian captain Harmanpree Kaur, held a press conference at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai to announce the squad on Tuesday, August 19.

Along with the ODI World Cup squad, Neetu David unveiled the squad for the ODI series against Australia, which will take place before the marquee event in September. However, in neither of the squads, Shafali Verma's name was not included, raising concerns about her future in Team India.

Shafali Varma's last appearance in the ODI was against New Zealand in October 2024, and then she was dropped from the squad due to inconsistent performances in the shorter format of the game. The 21–year-old showed glimpses of her explosive batting in the recently concluded ODI series against Australia A, but the selectors opted to back the in-form Pratika Rawal.

'Shafali Verma is very much part of our system'

Speaking at the press conference after announcing the squad for the Women's ODI World Cup, the chief selector, Neetu David, stated that Shafali Verma is part of their plans and they are keeping an eye on her performance in the ongoing Australia A series.

“Shafali Verma is very much part of our system. Right now, she is playing in Australia, but we are keeping an eye on her. The idea is that the more she plays, the more experience she gains, and that will help India in the future, especially in the 50-over format,” Neetu told reporters.

Since the ODI World Cup 2022 in New Zealand, Shafali has managed to score just 277 runs at an average of 21 in 14 innings, which further weakened her case as the selectors prioritized consistency and stability at the top order rather than her sporadic flashes of brilliance. Shafali undoubtedly can unleash her firepower at the top, but her inconsistency has cost her place in the squad.

In her ODI career, Shafali Verma has aggregated 644 runs, including four fifties, at an average of 23 in 29 matches.

Shafali's absence paves the way for Pratika Rawal

When Shafali was dropped from the ODI setup due to inconsistent performances since the ODI World Cup 2022, the selectors gave an opportunity to Pratika Rawal as an opener. The 24-year-old made her ODI debut against the West Indies in 2024, and since then, she has emerged as a reliable opener and Smriti Mandhana's trusted partner at the top order of the batting line-up.

In 14 matches of her ODI career, Pratika amassed 703 runs, including a century and 5 fifties, at an average of 54.07. In the recently concluded ODI series against England, Pratika Rawal did not have an ideal outing, scoring just 65 runs at an average of 21 in three matches, but the selectors backed her overall consistency and solid performances since her debut, keeping faith in her for the World Cup.

The ODI series against Australia will serve as a crucial dress rehearsal for Pratika Rawal to regain form and cement her role as India's first-choice opener heading into the prestigious women's tournament, with India beginning their quest for a maiden World Cup title against Sri Lanka.