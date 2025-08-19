Atmosphere Data Centers Secures Strategic Growth Investment From AGC Equity Partners

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmosphere DC Holdings LLC ("Atmosphere Data Centers" or "Atmosphere") , a next-generation data center platform focused on powering digital infrastructure across high-growth markets, announced today it has secured a significant strategic growth investment from AGC Equity Partners ("AGC"), a global institutional investment firm with a successful track record in digital infrastructure and real assets.

The investment underscores AGC's confidence in Atmosphere's long-term vision, experienced management team, and differentiated market strategy. The capital will accelerate Atmosphere's national platform expansion, including site acquisitions, construction, and strategic partnerships to meet the surging demand for AI-ready and cloud-optimized infrastructure.

"This investment represents a major milestone for Atmosphere," said Chuck McBride, CEO of Atmosphere Data Centers. "We're thrilled to partner with AGC Equity Partners, a world-class institutional investor that shares our commitment to innovation, efficiency, and long-term value creation. Their support provides the capital and credibility we need to scale quickly while continuing to deliver on the evolving needs of our customers."

Edward Talbot, Managing Director at AGC Equity Partners, added, "We are excited to partner with Atmosphere at this critical stage of growth. The demand for AI-optimized, high-performance digital infrastructure continues to accelerate, and we believe Atmosphere is uniquely positioned to meet that demand through its combination of market insight, development capability, and strategic vision. We look forward to supporting the team as they scale the platform nationally."

Atmosphere has assembled a leadership team with deep expertise in real estate, digital infrastructure, and hyperscale deployment. With an emphasis on sustainability, power efficiency, and location intelligence, the company is well-positioned to support the rapidly growing workloads driven by artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and enterprise digital transformation.

This investment comes at a time of unprecedented demand for high-density, low-latency infrastructure and follows Atmosphere's recent progress in securing power and land positions in the world's top data center market as well as multiple Tier II and Tier III locations.

Guggenheim Securities, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to Atmosphere.

About Atmosphere Data Centers

Atmosphere DC Holdings LLC is a privately held data center platform focused on delivering AI-optimized, power-resilient infrastructure in high-growth U.S. markets. Through a disciplined approach to development and a commitment to sustainability and customer performance, Atmosphere supports the critical digital needs of hyperscalers, enterprises, and service providers.

