403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Japanese PM to assess its legal framework before committing to Ukraine’s needs
(MENAFN) Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Tuesday that Tokyo will carefully assess its legal framework and defense capabilities before committing to Ukraine’s security needs.
His remarks followed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s statement that around 30 nations, including Japan, are working on a framework of security guarantees for Kyiv, Kyodo News reported.
“We will play our role appropriately by considering what we can and should do within our legal framework and capabilities,” Ishiba said. “At this point, we cannot say specifically what we are going to do.”
The Japanese leader also praised US President Donald Trump’s diplomatic push to end the war, including his White House meeting on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.
According to Rutte, Trump also spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, paving the way for a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy ahead of a planned trilateral summit.
Leaders attending Monday’s talks included UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
His remarks followed NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte’s statement that around 30 nations, including Japan, are working on a framework of security guarantees for Kyiv, Kyodo News reported.
“We will play our role appropriately by considering what we can and should do within our legal framework and capabilities,” Ishiba said. “At this point, we cannot say specifically what we are going to do.”
The Japanese leader also praised US President Donald Trump’s diplomatic push to end the war, including his White House meeting on Monday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and several European leaders.
According to Rutte, Trump also spoke by phone with Russian President Vladimir Putin, paving the way for a bilateral meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy ahead of a planned trilateral summit.
Leaders attending Monday’s talks included UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, and Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Global Bone Graft And Substitutes Market Size Projected To Reach USD 5.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 5%.
- Intercity Bus Shuttle Service Business Plan 2025: Complete Feasibility Study
- Why The Global Confectionery Market Will Hit USD 266 Billion By 2033 A Gamechanger For Sellers & Researchers
- Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
- Home Repair Service Business Plan 2025: Investment, Costs, And Profitability Analysis
- What Is The Brazil Fertilizers Market Size And Forecast For 20252033?
CommentsNo comment