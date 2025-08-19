First-Of-Its-Kind Sensory Intervention Program With The Healpod Announced In California Juvenile Hall

SoundHeal: Healpod in SLO county (heal)

SoundHeal: Behavioral Health Innovation Win for Juvenile Hall, San Luis Obispo County, CA.

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- . First-of-its-kind: Heal , Sensory Integration Treatment (SIT) behavioral health and addiction intervention, at San Luis Obispo (SLO) Juvenile Hall made possible by the Probation Department with support from grant funding through the California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal (CalAIM) Initiative

. Designed to boost motivation, strengthen emotional regulation, encourage treatment engagement and develop coping skills as key elements that lower risk of recidivism and relapse

. Generative AI individualizes and fine-tunes Heal treatment integration plan to enhance long-term outcomes and support lasting recovery

SoundHeal , Inc., a sensory integration treatment technology company that created and markets Heal as an innovative behavioral health and addiction treatment modality, announced that it has contracted with the San Luis Obispo (SLO) Probation Department to establish a pilot program for its Heal intervention to be integrated into the SLO County Juvenile Hall Coastal Valley Academy (CVA) and the secure track program (Phoenix). The pilot program will be primarily funded using CalAIM Providing Access and Transforming Health (PATH) one-time grant funds. These grant funds are intended to support the CalAIM Justice-Involved Initiative by enhancing physical and behavioral health services for justice-involved individuals to support successful community reentry. Using this first-of-its-kind Heal program, the probation and behavioral health staff at SLO Juvenile Hall will be able to prescribe Heal as a five-minute intervention in a distraction-free, safe space that combines sound, vibro-acoustic and light therapies coupled with mindfulness and journaling.

Tom Milder, Assistant Chief Probation Officer, San Luis Obispo County, said,“Given the needs of our adolescent population, we saw a clear potential in how Heal can provide a safe, effective and mindful way for our youth to become more engaged in the treatment we provide them. Heal's added supportive layer to treatment aims to encourage healthier relationships, coping skills for better overall health and a smoother path toward community reentry and long-term recovery.”

There are data to back up the value of this approach. Funded by SLO County's Mental Health Services Act (MHSA), the SLO County published the successful outcomes of their 2022-2025 study of the Heal intervention. These second progress report (2024) data present outcomes of incarcerated participants' experiences from Heal sessions. When asked how often Heal intervention helped their well-being, over 96% reported that the Heal intervention consistently supported their well-being, with almost all (over 99%) reporting that it helped them build at least one coping skill. These two outcomes (supporting their well-being and helping build coping skills) are key factors that build resilience and encourage lasting engagement in treatment, laying a foundation for sustained recovery and reduced risk of relapse and recidivism. Overall, their reactions are characterized thus:

... clients reported overcoming stress, anxiety, depression, indifference, being scattered, upset, and pain, and more clients indicated feeling energetic, focused, positive, good mood, and relaxed after their Heal session.

“We are delighted that the SLO County Probation Department has chosen to integrate Heal into its programs. Their decision to do so reflects the successful outcomes and value Heal has brought to the court populations of the SLO County Behavioral Health Justice Services (JSD) and the Drug and Alcohol (DAS) Divisions,” said Mahesh Natrajan, Founder and CEO, SoundHeal.“We look forward to Heal adding therapeutic value to SLO Juvenile Hall programs.”

About the Heal Approach

The Heal intervention bridges the divide between emotional dysregulation and readiness for treatment through a sensory-first approach. The Heal therapeutic approach uses the HealPod, a 4x4-foot personalized space that provides individuals with an immersive, multi-sensory experience to help them in self-regulating, self-motivating, coping and engaging in treatment. While sitting comfortably in a distraction-free, safe space, clients select sessions providing sounds, music, vibrations and light to help induce an emotional and neurological alignment that enables them to benefit more fully from traditional treatment. The Heal sessions have been shown to reduce stress, anxiety, depression, PTSD, irritability and pain, enabling an improved sense of self-worth, self-esteem, focus and confidence. The multi-sensory experience is reinforced and documented via brief journaling before and after each session; comprehensive assessment of journal data for measuring outcomes is done with AI. The Heal sessions are organized into a curriculum that is selected by the participant in consultation with their therapist.

With individualized, customizable sessions that are applicable to a variety of different therapeutic areas, Heal is an emerging innovation at the intersection of tech-enabled wellness and clinical trauma informed care.

About SoundHeal, Inc.

SoundHeal is a first mover in the quest to create practicable ways to incorporate experiential, emotional, and somatic therapies into mainstream behavioral health treatment. SoundHeal is looking to tip the scales on how we understand and promote awareness of the importance of stress management in therapeutic settings, for productivity in corporate settings, as well as for overall well-being in people's homes globally.

